New contractors will turn around 'shabby, tired and old' Northampton in a year, borough council promises

Northampton’s environmental services under Enterprise has left the town “shabby, tired and old” according to the borough council.

Councillor Brandon Eldred, cabinet member for finance, says Northampton can expect “results within a year” of the new contractor for bin collection and street cleaning taking over in May.

The contractor, which will be named in January, will take over from current providers Enterprise, owned by Amey, who has come under fire for poor service, missed bin collections and overgrown grass in parks.

The new contract will cost £3.5million more a year than the standing one with Enterprise, and has led to the council introducing new all-day charges at town car parks to help pay for it.

Councillor Eldred said: “This is the price of quality. We had a poor contract with Enterprise and it was not the best deal for the town.

“Enterprise let us down with the cleanliness of the town. That’s my personal view. It looks shabby, tired and old. The new contract should lead us back to the former glory days.

“We’ll see results within the first year to bring the town up to scratch.”

The new contract will last 10 years. Councillors have previously promised free green waste collection and all-in-one fortnightly recycling bins.

Councillor Eldred said: “The new contractors should hit the ground running.”