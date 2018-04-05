New cinema planned for Northampton shopping centre

Shoppers could be able to catch film after indulging in some retail therapy if plan for a new cinema at the Weston Favell Centre gets the go ahead.

The plan would see two units on the first floor of the centre make way for the three-screen complex, which would be built and run by Ultra Star.

The shopping centre was unable to confirm which shops would be affected, but plans submitted to the Guildhall suggest the cinema would replace the units that have housed menswear shop Burton and Toys R Us , which is now in administration.

Centre manager Kevin Legg said he was excited by the proposal.

He said: “We can’t say too much at the moment but we know people increasingly want to mix their retail time and leisure time and this will service that need.

“People want the best in their local area.”

Subject to approval by councillors, the cinema would be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 10.30pm.

The centre’s owners - real estate firm UK-REIT - say in the application that their proposal will extend the number of hours customers can use the building.

An application letter on their behalf, by estate agents Savills, says: “As a result of the increased offer, the proposal will allow the centre to divert from traditional ‘peak’ retail shopping hours, and in turn increase dwell time.

“Attracting additional users could lead to further benefit of supporting existing retail uses, through increasing linked trips and cross-visitation between retail and leisure uses."