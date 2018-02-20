New chief executive for Northampton Borough Council named

Northampton Borough Council has announce that it has appointed George Candler as its new chief executive.

George’s previous roles include directorships in commissioning, transformation, and culture and leisure during his nine-year stint with Shropshire Council.

Previously he has worked with several other local authorities as well as in the further education sector with the University of Central Lancashire.

During his career, he has led on a number of significant projects working with key stakeholders in the private, public and voluntary sector. More recently George has led on the development of a new Economic Growth Strategy recently securing £9.3m in government funding for housing development, plus the acquisition of three shopping centres as part of a wider place-shaping vision for Shrewsbury.

He said: “I’ve already spent some valuable time getting to know Northampton and what I’ve seen is impressive - a town which has already seen significant growth, but more importantly further opportunities to build on, in partnership with the key stakeholders across the area.

“It has a wealth of beautiful architecture, a diverse and high-quality cultural offer, occupies a very important position in England’s history and is clearly a place full of ambition with people who want to make things happen.

“I firmly believe that by working together we can build on the good work that’s been done to date, and create a vision that is focussed on the people and communities of Northampton, to ensure the town continues to grow as a great place to live, work and study in, and visit.”

The appointment was confirmed following what the council said was a "rigorous recruitment process", which included ward walkabouts with councillors and a staff panel.

Council leader Jonathan Nunn said: “During the recruitment process, the candidates met councillors, staff and business representatives from across Northampton.

“George impressed everyone with his enthusiasm, positivity and ideas of how we can capitalise on Northampton’s strengths to ensure it punches its full weight.

“He was also able to demonstrate a strong track record of achievements and a wide range of experience which will provide a strong foundation for his work in Northampton.”

George, whose most recent role was' director of place and enterprise' with Shropshire Council, will join the council at the end of April and in the meantime plans to spend several days in Northampton, getting to know more about the authority and the town.

He will replace Simon Bovey who has been the council’s interim chief executive since the start of September last year, seconded from Daventry District Council where he holds the post of deputy chief executive.

“I believe we are in a stronger position to tackle the task ahead of us as a result of Simon’s hard work,” added councillor Nunn.

“He has done an excellent job as our interim chief executive during recent months and under his stewardship, we have seen real strides forward in so many areas across the council.”