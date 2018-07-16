New bus timetables rolled out by Uno in time for University of Northampton move

Local Northampton bus company Uno will be making changes to its bus services next month.

The changes are being made in preparation for the University of Northampton’s move to its new Waterside Campus and will affect times and stops on services 18, 19, 20 and 21 from August 5.

However, the company says stops at Moulton Village, Kingsley Road and Boughton Green Road will no longer be served "due to very few people using the buses in these areas".

Uno is encouraging customers to check the new timetables and get in touch if they have any queries about the new routes or times.

Jim Thorpe, managing director for Uno Buses, said: “Not only are we making changes to serve our new, exciting University site, but we’ve also been able to enhance and improve some routes across the town.

"We’ve worked to improve punctuality and introduced freshly branded buses, all able to take contactless payments.”

“It’s key that our customers know exactly what the changes are, so we’re making sure they get all the information they need in good time. We’ve got colleagues out on our buses running through the new routes with passengers, and we’ll be holding some information sessions in the town centre this month.”

They will also be on buses two weeks before the change date. Visit www.unobus.info for new times and routes.