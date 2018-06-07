New Aldi at former Northampton Chron site to launch recruitment drive

Ever expanding supermarket chain Aldi is looking to recruit 45 new employees for its outlet on the former Northampton Chronicle & Echo site.

The German chain is set to open a new store in Earl Street, The Mounts, later this year and is looking to take on positions ranging from store assistants to store managers.

Work has now begun on the much-delayed site, which won planning approval back in 2015.

However, no firm opening date has been set.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain is also searching for ten store assistants, nine apprentices, two caretakers, and store managers at its Kingsthorpe, St James, Towcester Road and Weston Favell stores.

New employees will get full training over a six-weeks course with rotas available from between 20 and 30 hours a week.

The Regional managing director at Aldi, Marius Manolescu, said “As the popularity of our stores across Northampton and beyond continues, we’re in a position to create a significant number of employment opportunities for the local community.

“Aldi is an award-winning employer that really does focus on every colleague. We offer great benefits from market leading pay, to a diverse, supportive and passionate workforce. Our approach is to invest in each colleague’s long-term career development to ensure they operate in an environment where they feel engaged, motivated and challenged.”