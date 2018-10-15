New academy leadership team will move Northampton primary school forward, says principal

A Northampton primary school previously rated as 'inadequate' by the education watchdog has now become an academy.

Parklands Primary School in Spinney Hill Road has become a part of the Preston Hedge’s Academy Trust after it was rated as 'inadequate' by Ofsted following a two-day inspection last year, citing "teachers’ expectations of what pupils can achieve are too low."

Class 6L enjoyed their launch afternoon accompanied by Peppa Pig and a Minion.

In addition to Parklands, the trust has three other schools under its guardianship: Preston Hedge's Primary School in Wootton Fields, Pineham Barnes Primary School in Upton, and Buckton Fields Primary School which is set to open in 2019.

Academy schools are state-funded schools in England, which are directly funded by the Department for Education (DoE) and do not have to answer to the local authority. The schools can set their own term times and do not have to follow the national curriculum.

New principal Tracey Coles said: "The trust brings its philosophy of 'fun, creativity and achievement' where it strives to ensure that our children learn really well within an 'immersive, creative' curriculum.

"We have really high expectations of the children and want the very best for them in terms of outcomes, but also want to ensure they love learning. We have already had a Shakespeare week where all children, even reception, have taken part in workshops around 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and lots of the year groups have had curriculum celebration days.

"We feel that the school has made a really fantastic start - the teachers are fully on board with what we are trying to achieve. Parents and governors are really supportive of the direction we are taking the school in, and the children are well behaved, enthusiastic and really keen to learn."

The school was officially taken over by the Preston Hedges Academy Trust on September 1, but celebrations were held on Friday (October 12) to mark the official opening and to introduce the new leadership team to parents and guardians.

The uniform and school branding has also changed to match the trust colours of blue and gold, which is shared with all the other schools under the Preston Hedges Academy Trust.