Neighbours worried at 'intolerable' noise levels from bowls club

Neighbours are worried about noise levels at a Daventry bowls club, which has asked to 'open its windows' during summer events and serve alcohol on its bowls green.

Mayfield Park Sports Club, in Royal Star Drive, has applied for a licence variation which will be discussed by Daventry District Council this morning (October 2).

But neighbours have complained that the noise levels will be 'intolerable' if the club is given permission.

One neighbour wrote to the council: "My property is less than 100 yards from the club and even with the club windows closed the loud amplified music thumping can still be heard in the summer.

"The noise levels from music with open doors and windows will be intolerable, not to mention the noise levels from patrons drinking and talking loudly outside."

But the club feels that conditions implemented during the awarding of a previous licence a few months ago were done so after 'private discussion' instead of during a debate.

The club has decided to re-apply rather than appeal the previous licensing conditions.

The club also points out that the council's Environmental Health team has not raised any issues with the proposals.

Northamptonshire Police has said that if permission is granted to drink on the outside patio area and bowls green, that drinks are decanted into plastic containers.