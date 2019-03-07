Neighbours woken up by 'explosion' as two cars go up in flames in Northampton street

Sleeping residents in a Northampton neighbourhood were woken up by 'explosions' last night as a fire spread to two cars on their street.

The neighbours of Stanhope Road, Queens Park, looked out their windows at around 3.25am today (March 7) to see two cars ablaze.

A resident told the Chronicle & Echo he was woken by an 'explosion' and was quick to call the fire brigade once he saw the burning cars.

Northants Fire and Rescue had to use two hose reels and breathing masks to extinguish the spreading blaze.

In a tweet, the fire service said the sudden ignition was caused by a 'mechanical defect'.

The fire last night torched two cars on Stanhope Road.

Neighbours were woken up by an 'explosion' at around 3.30am this morning.

Crews with hoses battle to put out the fire.