Neighbours took in Northampton care home residents after blaze

The manager of a Northampton care home that caught fire has thanked kindly neighbours who helped during the evacuation.

Emergency services were called to the Richardson Care Partnership home in Duston Road, Duston, at 5pm on Tuesday.

Picture: Magdalena Brozek

It led to an evacuation of the home while six crews of firefighters fought the blaze.

The home said it was grateful for the community spirit shown by neighbours while the emergency services got to work.

Jane Payne, service manager, at Richardson Care Partnership, said: "The neighbours were fantastic last night.

"It was raining hard and we needed to fetch vehicles to transport them to our other homes.

"The neighbours took them in and kept everyone warm and sheltered while we waited. They really looked after them."

The fire started in an external laundry room and damaged an electricity meter. Repairs to the latter need to be carried out before everyone can move back. The work will be complete within the next week.

The member of staff who discovered the fire was treated at the scene by medics for the effects of smoke inhalation.