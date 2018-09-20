Neighbours reported Northamptonshire man found dead in River Nene missing after he never came home

An elderly man who was found dead in the River Nene in Northamptonshire earlier this year is believed to have wanted to end his life.

Graham Jackson was reported missing by his neighbours after they spotted him driving off and never returning to his house in Raunds in January.

Sadly, the 80-year-old was found dead in the Nene by Northamptonshire Search & Rescue two days later after police found his car, a pair of glasses and a flat cap near the river bank.

At an inquest into his death yesterday (September 20), the coroner heard how Mr Jackson had been feeling low in the months leading up to his disappearance and at one point said he would "throw himself in the river".

In a statement read out by the coroner, a neighbour told the inquest: "I saw Graham leaving the house in his pick up in the morning. He wasn't supposed to drive anymore because of his cataracts and he hadn't driving in three months.

"When he didn't return in the afternoon, I went to his house and looked around but couldn't see him. I rang 999 to report him missing."

Mr Jackson was found dead in the River Nene by Northamptonshire Search and Rescue on January 20 after a two-day search. Investigators ruled there were no suspicious circumstances.

The coroner ruled Mr Jackson had been feeling low and had made the decision to end his life.