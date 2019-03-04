Neighbours club together to fix up elderly man's run-down Northampton home in just three weeks

A pensioner who was living in a bungalow caked in grime has seen his life turned around after generous neighbours intervened.

At the start of February, a black film of dirt lined almost all of the flooring in the 75-year-old man's home in Delapre. His furniture was in a state of disrepair and he watched his favourite shows on a flickering pink television in the corner of his living room.

Jackie Streeton has thanked the people who helped to transform an elderly neighbour's home over February.

But after a welfare officer from Northampton Partnership Homes put him in touch with a charitable neighbour, Jackie Streeton, his future has started to look much brighter.

Mum-of-three Jackie was so shocked when she first entered his house at the start of February - she launched a Facebook campaign for people to donate him goods.

And the response has been remarkable.

Within a fortnight the man's bungalow had been decked out with carpets, a three-piece suite, pots and pans and cupboards full of food. During that time Jackie scrubbed the place from top to bottom while a friend tidied his overgrown garden.

Carpets have now been fitted courtesy of Kingsthorpe Karpets.

"I just put this call out on Facebook asking whether anyone could donate to this man," said Jackie. "I kept his identity a secret.

"But I was overwhelmed at the result.

"I had people offering to carpet his house, some people bought him a three-piece suite - one lady got him a reclining chair.

"He keeps saying to me 'am I dreaming'?"

...And the cupboards have now been re-stocked with food.

Jackie, 57, first put out the appeal on the Sharing the Kindness Facebook page has also seen an iron, a vegetable steamer and a wardrobe full of clothes donated to the man - whose home is now barely recognisable from three weeks ago.

His pink television has also been replaced with a small flatscreen.

"I just want to thank people for all their donations," continued Jackie. "All for an elderly gentleman they have never met.

"He is now settled, he still has some issues, which we are dealing with. But time will tell.

Jackie scrubbed the place from top to bottom while a friend tidied his overgrown garden.

"His qualiy of life is much improved."

Jackie, who works as an emergency care assistant, and her friends have vowed to carry on visiting the man who preffered not to be identified.