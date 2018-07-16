Neighbourhood litter sweep in Northampton called off after residents find too many needles

A community litter sweep in a run-down Northampton street had to be cancelled because residents found too many needles.

Three used syringes turned up in a local effort to tidy Exeter Place, off Wellingborough Road, on Saturday (July 14) and the clean up had to be called off for safety.

Now residents say they are waiting on the council to act and remove the hazardous waste.

Krisztian Piko, a resident who in June told the Chronicle they had already taken to cutting council-owned bushes and trimming public lawns, said: "Children are playing and dogs are being walked 3-yards from where there are needles. What if someone steps on one?"

A borough council spokeswoman said cleaning up needles are "prioritised" for environmental contractors Veolia.