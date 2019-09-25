Neighbour helps man from Northampton home during house fire

A man was helped from his house by a neighbour in Northampton last night in a blaze that damaged his home.

The fire service was called 9.09pm last night (September 24) to a report of a house fire in Harlestone Road, Northampton, close to the junction with Bants Lane.

The incident happened in Harlestone Road, close to the junction with Bants Lane, the fire service confirmed.

One man was helped from the property by a neighbour prior to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) arrival and was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation by the ambulance service but he did not go to hospital.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing backpacks and two water hoses to tackle the fire, which has caused severe damage to parts of the property, with severe smoke damage throughout.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: "Damping down was in progress by 10.30pm and crews finished at the scene about an hour later.

"Cause of the fire is currently unknown and inspections were made overnight and this morning with fire officers on scene now.

"Police also attended to assist with road closures while the fire was tackled."