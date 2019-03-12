Neglected Northampton underpass will come alive this month at street art and food festival

A street food and music festival is coming to a transformed underpass in Northampton town centre this month.

The walkway between Sheep Street and the market square has been neglected and rundown for years since the Greyfriars station was knocked down.

The underpass used to lead in to the Greyfriars station. But it has been neglected in recent years.

But on March 30, the underpass will be alive with hot food, dancing, art demonstrations and live music.

FAMfest will be the culmination of work by the community charity NorFAMton to renovate the area and make it fit to be the town's first street art gallery.

Pedestrians will have already noticed the artwork sprayed onto the walls of Emporium Way.

It will serve as a backdrop to the festival, which is the brainchild of NorFAMton's director Shereen Ingram.

One of the many street artist commissioned to transform the underpass. Credit to Khandie Photography.

She said: "Towns and cities around the world are really embracing the potential of street art.

"It give communities identity, pride and a way to celebrate their heritage. It brightens the place up and also gives artists a very public canvas on which to show their work."

NorFAMton's Kate Stanton said: "We really wanted to remind people that Northampton has a lot going for it and to exhibit some of the talent and creativity that is based here.

"Bringing people into areas they might have once avoided and putting art in everyday places where it can be enjoyed for free can only be a good thing for the town."

The underpass will be the home of a bustling street food festival with live music and dance.

FAMfest will take place from noon to 6pm on March 30 and is free. The area is wheelchair and mobility scooter accessible.

NorFAMtoN is especially keen to promote the work of women and those from BAME and diverse backgrounds such as those with disabilities or social disadvantages. They also have plans to work with local communities to decorate some of the subways in areas out of the town centre.

Their work is supported by Northampton Borough Council, in particular Councillor Anna King, Northampton BID and Northamptonshire Highways.