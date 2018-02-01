NAYC honours volunteers

People who volunteer their time to help young people in Northamptonshire have been honoured at a ceremony.

Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs (NAYC) held their annual awards dinner, to recognise and thank those who demonstrate commitment and dedication in their service to young people across the county.

The evening, attended by the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Rupert Fordham, was held at NAYC’s King’s Park Conference & Sports Centre in Northampton.

Guests and nominees were treated to a three-course meal after which the ceremony took place.

Volunteer leaders and youth workers, who had been nominated for their outstanding contribution to young people, were recognised on the night along with the overall award winners being presented with their awards by the High Sheriff.

The first award winner announced was NAYC Volunteer of the Year 2018 awarded to Peter Smith of Corby-based youth music group, Oakley Rangers.

Harpreet Kaur from Northampton’s Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club won the NAYC Young Leader of the Year, whilst in the adult category for NAYC Leader of the Year 2018, Laura Patterson of the TVBF Youth Club based in Towcester, was victorious.

Deafconnect - Senior Deaf Youth Club, a Northampton group empowering hearing impaired and deafblind people to achieve their full potential, triumphed in the NAYC New Group of the Year 2018 category with NAYC Group of the Year 2018 being awarded to 1st Sywell Air Scouts.

Silverstone village’s Space Time Youth Club won NAYC Church Group of the Year 2018 and the NAYC Community Involvement Award 2018 went to Rush 2 The Den - based in Rushden.

Receiving the NAYC Outstanding Contribution to Youth Work 2018 was John Simons who volunteers at Earls Barton Youth Club - Seniors.

Finally NAYC Distinguished Service Awards 2018 went to Ellie Doak of Earls Barton Scouts and 1st Sywell Air Scouts; Kam Parmar from Boro Compound in Wellingborough; Robert Barker of Great Oxendon Youth Club; Corey Steele from Upton Youth Club; Mark Flaxman and Rachel Clements of Sport 4 Fitness and Rosemary Taylor from Daventry United Reformed Church.