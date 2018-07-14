National cricket tournament in aid of Northampton father's son with rare liver disease

A Northampton cricket team has organised a national tournament next week in aid of their captain's poorly son.

Teams from across the country will turn out to support Phoenix Northampton Cricket Club captain Dawn Paulose, who's little boy Ronav was diagnosed with a rare liver disease when he was only three-weeks-old.

When early treatment for the disease - biliary atresia - were unsuccessful, Dawn gave his son part of his own liver in a life-saving transplant.

Now three-years-old, Ronav is making progress but still requires night feeding through a medical tube and will take lifelong medication.

In support, Dawn's team has helped organise the School of Business London Phoenix Northampton All Uk Cricket Tournament 2018 to raise money for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) for next weekend (July 22).

Team manager Rosbin Rajan said: "It’s been a difficult few years for Dawn and his wife Tina. We know that coming to play cricket has helped Dawn and Tina through some tough times lately. Most of his family are in India so as his ‘cricket family’ we wanted to do something constructive for the charity which means so much to him.”

The tournament will take place on July 22 (Sunday) at Wellingborough Old Grammarians Memorial Sports Field.

As well as all of Phoenix Northampton club members, teams from around the country taking part, some of whom will be bringing IPL and first-class cricketers.

There will also be all day entertainment, food, a licensed bar, live music and DJ, a bouncy castle, competitions, dancers and a party with the winners after the final.

The cricket tournament is free to attend although guests are welcome to buy a ticket for the prize draw with prizes sponsored by Hillon Resorts India.

For further information about the event contact Rosbin Rajan on 0742 857 1013.

A JustGiving page in aid of the event has also been set up.