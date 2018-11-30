Named and shamed: Northamptonshire Police will 'out' every driver charged with drink or drug driving

Every driver charged with drink or drug driving over the Christmas period will be named by Northamptonshire Police, they have warned.

The county force has taken the step as part of their annual month-long campaign during which officers will be out breathalysing drivers. There will be increased patrols, including early morning operations to catch people still over the limit from the night before.

Chair of the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper, said: “There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that could ever justify drink or drug driving. It is exceptionally selfish and reckless and though we share this message every year, I guarantee that there will be some who will ignore it. Please don’t be one of these drivers.”

PC Dave Lee, from the Safer Roads Team, added: “As a police officer on the roads, I have seen the devastating effects drink and drug driving can have. It only takes one second to have a collision that can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family - a family who will then have to live for the rest of their lives knowing their loved one was killed by someone over the limit.

“When the temptation to take that risk and get behind the wheel strikes, ask yourself – could you live with knowing your actions had caused a fatal collision and the devastation of an entire family?

“This year we will be naming the drivers who are happy to take this risk and we will be out in force across the month of December, ready and waiting to seek strong penalties for all those found to be offending. Please make sure your name is not included on our list.”

Northamptonshire Police also want people to report anyone suspected of drink or drug driving, in confidence, by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.