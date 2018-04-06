Mystery surrounds closure of popular tapas restaurant in Northampton

A Spanish restuarant in Kingsley has closed down.

Sol Y Luna, in Kingsley Park Terrace, has closed its doors to diners less than five years after opening.

The tapas restaurant has been marked as 'closed' on TripAdvisor

Comments have been circulating on social media about the closure of the restaurant in recent weeks, its website has been closed down, the phone rings out and it is marked as 'closed' on TripAdvisor.

Sol Y Luna opened in August 2013, which has a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence, featured an intimate dining area with a tapas menu and wooden decking outside. It later opened a space for alfresco dining in the back garden.

The Chron has been unable to speak to anyone from Sol Y Luna in connection with the closure at the time of publication.