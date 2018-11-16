Mystery shoppers praise Northampton town centre businesses for 'superb service' in BID awards

Smartly dressed staff, superb service and great venues – these are just a few of the highlights from this week’s Northampton town centre BID Mystery Shopping Awards.

At the awards ceremony this week, the town's businesses were praised for their ‘outstanding customer service’, with five scoring maximum points and 23 earning over 90 per cent approval.

Some of the winners at the Northampton Town Centre BID Mystery Shopper Awards

All retailers in the town centre scored above 95 per cent for their ‘venue appearance’, ‘products and pricing’ and ‘staff image’.

The town centre’s food and drink sector did particularly well, with the average score jumping up to 92.3 per cent from 86.4per cent last year.

Rob Purdie, executive director of Northampton town centre BID, said: “The BID’s Mystery Shopping project is designed to identify, enhance and recognise customer service excellence. These results are very good, so to build on this we will be hosting customer service training courses for all businesses next year.

“This one to one customer experience is something you can’t get online so we need to be exceptional at this here in Northampton town centre if we are to entice shoppers to our stores and businesses are to thrive.”

Mystery Shopping winners 2018, alongside quotes from their Mystery Shopper assessors, are:

Professional Service Award:

- iLet Properties Ltd: “So helpful I was in there a long time.” 100%

Dining Award:

- Matchbox Café: “I will return. I loved it. Service went above and beyond the norm

and made me feel very wanted as a customer.” 100%

National Retailer Award - 3 winners:

- Games Workshop: “I would definitely recommend this store to friends and family,

which has stand-out service.” 100%

- Lush: “100% for friendly and engaging service.” 100%

- The Body Shop: “he best customer service I have received in quite a while.” 100%

Independent Retailer Award:

- Bohemian Finds: “I was made to feel like an individual, special customer and would

definitely use this service myself.” 99%

Gold award winners, for customer service marked at 90% and above, are:

- 78 Derngate

- A Plan Insurance

- Bias Gift Shop

- Brooklyn Pizza Bar

- Chelton Brown

- Colemans

- Edinburgh Woollen Mill

- ​Electromist

- George’s Café

- Jynja Jynja

- Moss Bros

- Northampton Health Store

- Quiz Clothing

- The Bread and Butter Factory

- The Platform

- Thorntons

- Zara Health and Beauty