Mysterious upturned car next to Northampton nature spot picnic benches to be removed

Police say they have made plans to remove an upturned car that has mysteriously ended up next to a set of picnic benches near a Northampton nature spot.

A police spokeswoman said the car was first reported at around 11pm Saturday evening by a member of the public, though frequent users of Sixfields Lake say it has been there for much longer.

It is not currently known how the upturned vehicle has ended up by the picnic benches at the end of the height-restricted access road.

Arrangements are in place to remove the car, which has leaked petrol onto the grass there.

Mum-of-three Jodie Baxter, 33, who live in Grange Park, goes there often with her children to feed the ducks.

"There's glass everywhere - it's all smashed up," she said after spotting the car there again this morning.

"It was on its wheels before, but it has since been turned the wrong way up.

"You can smell petrol.

"It's a shame because it's a lovely little spot. I hope it doesn't just sit there."