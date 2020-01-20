My Chemical Romance announce Milton Keynes date

My Chemical Romance will play at Stadium MK next summer after confirming their UK tour.

After weeks of teasing a UK show across their social media platforms, the band have now confirmed they will headline the Milton Keynes venue on Saturday, June 20.

Disbanding in 2013, the band reformed last year for a comeback show in Los Angeles in October. Comprising of singer Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Lero and bassist Mikey Way, My Chemical Romance broke through with their 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge with 2006 successor The Black Parade cementing their place as one of rock’s biggest bands. Their last studio album before their split, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010.

According to setlist.fm, the last time the band played in the UK was at the Reading and Leeds festivals in 2011.

The band have also confirmed that tickets will go on sale here from 9.30am on Friday January 24. They will be limited to six tickets per person for standing and four tickets per person for seating. Tickets will be available HERE.

For details, visit www.mychemicalromance.com, www.livenation.com and www.stadiummk.com

Following the gig, the Craufurd Arms will be hosting an unofficial after party from 10.30pm to 3am.

My Chemical Romance are the second band to confirm concerts in Milton Keynes this summer, with Slipknot bringing their Knotfest to the Bowl.