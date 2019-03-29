Music concerts at Franklin's Gardens set to have dedicated complaints line

Future gigs held at Northampton Saints' stadium will have to be accompanied by a phone line for complaints from neighbours.

The policy is set out in a proposed noise management plan commissioned by the club, which contains measures to mitigate the impact of large-scale music concerts on people living in St James.

Lionel Ritchie played Franklin's Gardens in June 2018

Deni Butterfield, acoustic consultant at Surrey-based Vanguardia, said: "A telephone complaints line should be made available for the duration of the event.

"Should any noise complaints be received, a consultant will investigate it and if noise levels are above those specified in the licence conditions, immediate action would be taken to reduce level at the noise source."

The new measure will be among several in place in time for the Madness gig at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, June 28.

A permanent noise monitor will also have to be in place at the mixer desk.

The noise management plan has been written to help the club makes its case to the borough council to have a condition removed that states only rugby games can be staged at the stadium. The condition was imposed in 2000 when the demolition of the East and West stands was given the go-ahead.

The new application says this condition only came to light after the Lionel Ritchie concert in June 2018.

Saints said the application does not indicate an ambition to ramp up the number gigs at the Gardens, and pointed to the benefits it offers members of The Parish supporters club - which is exclusively for people living in nearby streets - as evidence it wants to keep on good terms with its neighbours.

A spokesman said: "This is procedural measure which does not increase the number of non-rugby events that we are already permitted to stage under the terms of our existing license and therefore we are confident there will be no further disruption to our residents, with whom we already have a good relationship.’