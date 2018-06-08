Museum exhibits could be displayed in empty store fronts in Northampton

Empty retail units in Northampton could display museum artefacts as the council considers ways to improve the look of the town centre and promote its heritage.

An action plan has been drawn up by Northampton Borough Council regarding the marketing and promotion of Northampton’s culture, heritage and tourism.

A host of recommendations are listed, including the town’s aspiration to become a ‘city of culture by 2025’.

But the report also identifies some ways in which the town’s empty retail units can be put to good use, by displaying exhibits and museum artefacts in unused storefronts.

The report, from the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee, is set to be looked at by councillors at next Wednesday’s cabinet meeting at the Guildhall on June 13.

The scrutiny committee has also advised the council to investigate whether a unit in the Grosvenor Centre for the display of museum artefacts could be used as a pilot for the scheme.

James Averill , Local Democracy Reporting Service