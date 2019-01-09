Murder of teen in Northampton was over 'some things said on Facebook', prosecutor says

A teenager visiting Northampton died of a one-inch stab wound to his chest in a sudden attack that he ‘did nothing to deserve’, a court heard today.

A murder trial began at Northampton Crown Court today (January 9) over the death of 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes, from Rothwell, who was stabbed to death in Kingsthorpe, Northampton in May last year.



A 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named due to his age - is on trial charged with stabbing the schoolboy to death.



On the first day of the trial today, the jury heard how the stab wound that killed Louis was only one-inch deep and was allegedly inflicted in an argument with the defendant on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe.



The court heard that the argument between Louis and the defendant was over "some things said on Facebook".



The jury heard that Louis was reportedly also carrying a knife in his waistband when the argument began.



Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC told the jury: “Witnesses describe seeing Louis and [the defendant] saying again and again: ‘What is it, then? What is it, then?’.



“In that exchange of words, [the defendant] suddenly and unexpectedly pulled out a large knife. One witnesses described it as a hunting knife.



“He pulled out that knife and there and then stabbed Louis straight in the chest.”



The defendant and another young man he was with reportedly then ran while one of Louis’ friends helped him to a nearby stairwell on Drayton Walk.



Although he was taken to hospital, Louis was pronounced dead at 7.25pm that night (May 25).



A post-mortem will reportedly show the jury how the alleged stab wound was one-inch deep and penetrated Louis’ heart.



The prosecution’s case is that although Louis was carrying a knife in his waistband, he did nothing to provoke the alleged attack.



Mr Paul Hynes QC for the defence will outline his case this afternoon.