Murder investigation launched following death of 23-year-old man in Northampton

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Northampton during the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 1)

Police were called to Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, Northampton, at around 1.20am this morning following reports of a disturbance.

Police cordoned off Cordwainer House in the early hours of this morning.

A 23-year-old man was sadly declared deceased.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man pronounced dead at Northampton flat

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading to the incident are taking place and detectives are appealing for anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact them."

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House.

The flat block remains cordoned off (Friday) as officers investigate what happened.

Officers continue to conduct house-to-house enquiries and local patrols.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.