Murder investigation launched after two-year-old child dies in Northampton

An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old child. Police and paramedics were called to a property in Arthur Street, Northampton at 12.45pm today following reports of an unresponsive child who later died at Northampton General Hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

House-to-house enquiries will be taking place in Arthur Street this evening while officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team establish the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.