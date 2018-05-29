Murder detectives say 'suspicious activity' near Northampton shops could be linked to stabbing

Reports of 'suspicious activity' near to the street where a teenager was murdered in Northampton may be crucial to the investigation, a police chief has said.

It has now been five days since Louis-Ryan Menezes (pictured), aged 17, from Rothwell, was stabbed and killed in Drayton Walk in the St David’s area of Kingsthorpe.

Assistant chief constable James Andronov.

Three people arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday have since been released without charge.

Police are now investigating whether a disturbance reported nearby to Drayton Walk around the time of the murder is linked.

Assistant chief constable James Andronov, said: "We are still scoping out the situation to understand what has happened.

"Between 6pm and 7pm there was an incident at Drayton Walk where the victim has received a single fatal stab wound to the chest.

The suspicious activity happened in the Newnham Road Eastern Avenue North area.

"We know there was suspicious activity immediately following that in the Newnham Road shops area and Eastern Avenue North.

"What we need to understand is if there is a link between the two. We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time contact us."

Assistant Chief Constable Andronov said it was too early to discuss whether a murder weapon had been found and said that, so far, there have been no firm descriptions of Louis-Ryan's attackers.

He also said he could not elaborate on the meanign of "suspicious activity."

However, he said the force has had a "tremendous response" from members of the public in Kingsthorpe so far.

"The first thing I would say is to offer our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim," he added.

"We have had a tremendous response from the community.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what happened.

"What we need to do is build up a picture over time from all the people we speak to in the street.

"We need the community's support to solve this murder."