Murder detectives appeal to Northamptonshire drivers for dashcam footage

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of an elderly jeweller are appealing for any motorists from Northamptonshire who may have vital evidence on their dashcams.

The Leicestershire Police investigators want to hear from anyone who was driving in part of Leicester city centre or in the area of the Leicester Airfield near Stoughton last Wednesday evening (January 24) to get in touch.

Mr Ramniklal Jogiya locked up his jewellery shop in Belgrave Road, Leicester, at around 7.45pm last Wednesday evening and set off to walk the short distance home.

But he never arrived, and the 74-year-old’s body was found at 10am the following morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, near Leicester Airfield.

Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have received a tremendous response from the public in Leicestershire following our appeals for information and we would now like to extend those appeals further afield to anyone living in neighbouring counties who may have vital information on their dashcams.

“It’s exactly a week since Mr Jogiya’s death. A family have been left utterly distraught and specialist officers continue to support them through this very difficult time

“We are very keen to speak to anyone who may have driven through Stoughton or the Belgrave area last Wednesday evening. Were you driving in the Belgrave Road area between 7pm and 9.30pm or near Leicester Airport between 8pm and 9.30pm?

“Do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle which may have captured your route? If so, please contact us if you believe you may have information which could assist us.

“We have issued a number of appeals since Thursday and I would please ask you to take a look over previous information we released in case you can help with other areas we have appealed on.”

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 23, have been charged with kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya. They appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning where they were remanded in to custody to appear Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, February 28.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, who have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder, remain in police custody.

A sixth man, aged 20, was arrested today on suspicion of kidnap and murder and he remains in custody.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Ramniklal Jogiya.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to the Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org directly. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.

Anyone who thinks they have any information is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident number 192 of January 25, or submit information [online through the mipp.police.uk public portal].

