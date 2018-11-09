Murder charges dropped against two of three suspects in Brackley man's death

A man and a woman have been cleared of suspicion over the murder of a Brackley man.

Simon Atherton, 42, and Amanda Butler, 39, both from Brackley, have been in custody since June 2018 charged with the murder of 23-year-old Augustus 'Gus' Davies.

But at Northampton Crown Court today (November 9), the charge of murder against them was dropped.

They will still stand trial in January charged with seven counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and possessing cash gained from criminal activity, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

They will appear in court on January 3, 2019, alongside Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, who has pleaded not guilty to Augustus' murder.

Augustus Davies was found dead in Old Town, Brackley, on June 25. The court heard in July that he reportedly died of a stab wound to the neck.