Mural to Prodigy front man Keith Flint unveiled on underpass wall ahead of street food festival

The newest artwork to adorn the walls of a neglected Northampton underpass has been unveiled.

The newest artwork in Emporium Way is a mural of Prodigy front man Keith Flint.

Over the past three months, street artists have transformed the rundown walkway between Sheep Street and the Market Square.

The walls have been spray painted with murals and street art to bring new colour and life to the neglected pathway, formerly known as Emporium Way.

Now, the newest artwork has been unveiled as a tribute to men's mental health in the form of Prodigy front man Keith Flint.

The 49-year-old founding member of the internationally famous electronic dance act took his own life on March 4.

The rundown underpass has been transformed using street art.

The new mural in Northampton features the vocalist's face in blue and red, with 'TALK' printed across the centre.

It is the work of nationally-renowned street artist Uncle Stubble 2, who also painted the mural on the west side of the underpass.

The artwork was commissioned by town-centre renovation charity NorFAMton, and comes ahead of an afternoon of street food and live music later this month.

'FAMfest' will be held in the underpass on March 30 between 12pm and 6pm, with hot street food, dance and musical performances.

The underpass will be home to FAMfest on March 30.

It will be the culmination of NorFAMton's work to renovate the area and make it fit to be the town's first street art gallery.

Charity co-founder Shereen Ingram said: "The tribute to Keith Flint is already attracting comments from people, in particular several men who said they were moved by the image, having themselves suffered mental health issues.

"Towns and cities around the world are really embracing the potential of street art.

"It give communities identity, pride and a way to celebrate their heritage. It brightens the place up and also gives artists a very public canvas on which to show their work."

Emporium Way will be the town's first ever live art exhibition.

For more information on NorFAMton, visit their Facebook page.