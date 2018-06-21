Mum robbed of son's drawings and bike by male trio in Northampton

Masked men stole a mum-of-one's personal possessions, including sentimental drawings, during an early morning robbery in Northampton.

Kate Leech of Milton Keynes was cycling to the canal near St James Road, from the direction of St Andrew’s Road, at 3am on June 4 when she pulled over and waited for the rain to pass.

Kate only had her bike for three days before it was stolen.

As she was stood in a bus stop she was approached by three masked men who robbed her of her brand new bike, £400 in cash, her five-year old son Sam's drawings and her bag.

She said: "I was terrified, then angry. So angry I tried chasing them down the road to get my bike back.

"Why the hell should I go out to work hard for my money for these nasty people to rob me? I am mortified - I don’t want to be a victim but these horrible people made me a victim."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This incident happened at about 3am on June 4 when a woman cycled along St. James Road from the direction of St Andrew’s Road.

"She took a break and was then approached by three males who robbed her, stealing her bike, cash and bags.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by either calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."