Multi-millionaire chairman of American bank says new store in Northampton will 'kill every big bank rule there is'

An American chain of banks with seven-days-a-week service has opened its latest branch in Northampton town centre's high street.

The newly-minted glass fronts of Metro Bank, in Abington Street, welcomed its first customers today (November 16) after months of refurbishments to the unit near the Grosvenor Centre entrance.

Vernon W. Hill II says Metro Bank has set out to 'kill every big bank rule there is'.

Metro Bank's chairman, Vernon W. Hill II - who has 500 of the stores in America and has a net worth of $414million - was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Tony Ansell.

He said: "Metro Bank is the first new bank in Britain since 1840. We do everything big banks don't and don't what big banks do. Our quest is to kill every big bank rule there is and do things differently.

"We're all about convenience and customer service. Our model is to build fans and show people why they should switch to us. We want to be the local bank in Northampton and everywhere in Britain."

Managing director Iain Kirkpatrick said: “What a welcome. Metro Bank officially joined the Northampton community today with the launch of our 62nd store right in the heart of the city on Abington Street.

"A big thanks to all the businesses and local residents who managed to pop down to join in the celebrations, the atmosphere has been incredible. And this is just a start. We’ve got so much to offer the community – from seven-day-a-week opening and instant account opening, to local business managers and free coin-counting. This is the banking revolution after all."