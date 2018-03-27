Mugshots of three more people wanted for crimes across Northamptonshire released as part of Operation Crooked

Northamptonshire Police has issued three new appeals for individuals wanted as part of a campaign targeting serious crime.

Running throughout March, Operation Crooked is dedicated to reducing burglary, robbery and vehicle crime offences across the county.

In the fourth week of Operation Crooked, police are appeal for helping finding:

1) Sibghat Ullah, 25, wanted for a vehicle crime offence in Northampton in February 2018.

3) Tina Barnes, 40, wanted for a robbery in Wellingborough in September 2017.

5) Michal Stepien, 22, wanted for a burglary in Kettering in March 2017.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of those pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.