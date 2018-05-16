Muddy footprints left on car damaged in Wellingborough street

Police are looking for witnesses after a car was damaged in Wellingborough.

Between 8.45pm and 11.05 yesterday (Tuesday), damage was caused to the windscreen and rear passenger door of the blue Volkswagen Passat in Baker Street.

A police spokesman said: “There were muddy footprints on the bonnet and roof so it is believed to have been caused by someone jumping on it.”

Anyone with information about the criminal damage can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.