MP's plea to landlords to "step up and help" Northampton couple and two dogs living in car

The MP for Northampton South is urging landlords to have a heart and take in a married couple and their two dogs who have been sleeping in their car since July.

Jennifer, 70, and husband Nigel Tysoe, 54, have refused to give up cocker spaniel Becky and Staffordshire bull terrier Titan after they made a lifelong promise to their friends when they died to care for their pets.

Pictured l-r: Nigel Tysoe pictured with staffie Titan, wife Jennifer, and cocker spaniel Becky. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

The couple, formerly of Lovat Drive, have lived and worked in Northampton all their lives and had planned to spend a peaceful retirement in their home. But in January this year Nigel had a fall, was unable to continue working and the couple's marital home was repossessed.

During their time spent sofa-surfing for six months, the pair were hit by repeated setbacks. Several landlords turned them down for private rented accommodation because of their adopted pets.

After hearing about their story last week MP for Northampton South Andrew Lewer is now appealing for landlords to take the family in before the harsh weather sets in.

Andrew said: “Jennifer and Nigel are in a terrible situation and I understand the affection they have for their dogs and their reluctance to let them go.

Dog Becky has now been adopted by the couple after her first owners passed away. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

"That is why there must be at least one landlord in Northampton who can help rehouse Jennifer and Nigel with their pets.

“If you are in a position to help, can you call my constituency office 01604 978080 office or the Chronicle & Echo.

"Cold weather is fast approaching and it would be the best Christmas present ever for Nigel and Jennifer if they could be housed in a place that will take their pets.”

Nigel and Jennifer have since asked Northampton Borough Council for a social home where they can live with the dogs and where Nigel can rest his legs, which need dressing at the doctors every day.

The family of four live together in the Peugeot 208 where they sleep, eat and wash.

Northampton Borough Council has offered the couple and the dogs, respectively, temporary accommodation but Jennifer and Nigel declined as they want to live together as a family. Provided they hand in the correct documents the local authority said they might be eligible for social housing.

The pair are currently living off their state pension and savings and have £670 to spend a month to cover fuel and meal costs.

Because of Nigel's physical difficulties, the couple say they have struggled to get to the Guildhall but they told the Chron they are going to try and talk to council staff in a bid to rectify the situation.