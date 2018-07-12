Mountain-climbing eight-year-old from Northampton prepares for Three Peaks Challenge

An eight-year-old Northampton boy is taking on the Three peaks mountain-climbing challenge to raise money for children with cancer.

Zakary Gayton raised over £1,000 in 2016 when he conquered Snowdon on his sixth birthday.

He took it on after his dad, Neil, was treated for testicular cancer four years ago.

Zakary knew his dad was ill even at the age of four and was inspired to climb the mountain to help children who might have been suffering like Neil.

Now the eight-year-old is eager to face a greater challenge and has been training in preparation for the National Three Peaks challenge, where he will put himself to the test himself both physically and mentally.

His mum Cheryl wrote on his JustGiving page: "He wants to help children with cancer and hope that the money he raises will provide some light relief during the traumatic times that they go through.

"Please help children with cancer by supporting Zakary with his challenge. Every penny counts."

The Three Peaks Challenge involves scaling the highest three peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, and will see the young lad climb a total of 3,408 metres over the course of three days.

Zakary hopes to beat his record by raising over £1,500 which will go towards helping the 4,000 children and young people diagnosed with cancer each year.

He will embark on his challenge on July 28 to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Mum Cheryl has headed the fundraising effort Justgiving.co.uk, where they have already raised over half of the £1,500 goal.