Mountain bikers who built ramps at Northampton park accused of 'vandalism' by borough council

Attempts to create new mounds on a Northampton cycle trail have been labelled vandalism by the borough council.

A group of mountain bikers who use Cherry Orchard Park near Hardingstone built the ramps over several years by digging up the land to allow them and others to enhance their skills.

Council workers 'restore' the land in Cherry Orchard Wood to its previous appearance

But Northampton Borough Council, which owns the park, has now undone their work by flattening the ground again with a mini JCB, and accused those responsible of being dangerous vandals.

A spokeswoman for Northampton Borough Council said it had levelled out a large number of "ruts, drops and ditches" after recent complaints from parents and dogwalkers.

She said: “The wooded area is part of borough council-owned parkland, intended for recreation and appropriate public use, and not for mountain bike and BMX dirt trails.

"Some of these ditches were more than five foot in depth, and therefore presented a danger to park users; especially children."

The Hardingstone trails have fostered a close-knit mountain biking community over several years

The riposte comes after a group of cyclists complained about the ramps being flattened.

A petition was then created to persuade the council to think again, which has gained well over 300 signatures.

But the council said YouTube videos show bikes travelling at high speed, which they say was hazardous to people using the park the bikers themselves.

Parts of the Delapre Park Registered Historic Battlefield have also been dug up, disturbing pottery in the ground, says the council.

The spokeswoman said: “Our officers have previously spoken with some of the bikers to inform them that they are vandalising borough council- owned land, but they continued to dig these trenches, resulting in the action taken.

"There are appropriate designated areas within the borough for bikers- for example at the Radlands Plaza- where they can ride and not cause a danger to other members of the public.”

Mountain biker Tom Robinson, who uses the trail regularly, said the course had given bikers pleasure for more than 20 years without harming anyone, and had fostered a close community.

His petition says: "We obviously share the land with many walkers and animals which are all greeted with respect and riders will always ensure they and others around then are safe when riding.

"But for the council, this wasn't acceptable and they have decided to ruin it for the community that has been built here."