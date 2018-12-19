Motorists from Northampton and Kettering charged with drink driving named as part of Christmas campaign

Two more drivers have been named by Northamptonshire Police today as part of an ongoing campaign to tackle drink and drug driving.

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas period.

Library picture

The following drivers were charged on Monday, December 17:

Deepak Patel, 45, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped driving by officers. Patel will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 8.

Valeriu Sirbu, 37, of Wellington Street, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit following a collision whereby he hit a parked car. Sirbu will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 8.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.