Motorist did not wait for police after knocking 80-year-old cyclist off his bike in Northampton

A cyclist in his 80s had was left needing hospital treatment after colliding with a car in Northampton yesterday.

The collision happened shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, December 5, at the entrance of the Network Rail depot, opposite Asda, in London Road.

A silver Audi A4 estate was turning into the depot when it was in collision with a cyclist, a man in his 80s, who was riding towards the town centre. The man was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Audi initially got out of the car to check on the cyclist but left the scene before the police arrived. Officers would like to speak to him and are urging him to contact police as soon as possible.

He is described as white, in his mid-30s, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, with a medium build. He had light brown or ginger hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket.

They are also appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision and may have useful dash cam footage is also asked to get in touch.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.