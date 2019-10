A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash on a busy route on the outskirts of New Duston yesterday (Monday) during rush hour.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm outside Threadgolds garden centre in Sandy Lane at around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm but there were no serious injuries."

The crash caused long tailbacks on top of the ongoing roadworks at the top of Sandy Lane.