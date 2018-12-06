Motorcyclist dies following serious collision in Northampton

A 46-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in a serious collision in Northampton has sadly died.

The collision happened at about 4.45pm on Saturday, November 24, when a black taxi and a black Yamaha motorcycle were in collision on the Billing Road Junction with Lower Thrift Street.

The rider and pillion passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The 46-year-old rider from Northampton has since passed away, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.