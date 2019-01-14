Motorbike, booze and pressure washer stolen in Northampton burglary

Officers investigating a Northampton burglary in which a motorbike was stolen are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, January 12, unknown offender/s entered a property in Stowe Walk, Parklands, and took items from within the garage and house.

A motorbike was stolen from Parklands on Saturday.

Items stolen include a white and red Honda CBR 600 FA-B motorbike (pictured), a motorcycle helmet, cash, alcohol, a laptop and a pressure washer.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.