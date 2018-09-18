Mosque extension plans will not increase Abington's parking problems, says report

A plan to extend Northampton Central Mosque in Abington has been earmarked for approval despite more than 20 objections over parking.

The proposals by the Markazi Masjid charity are for a two-storey extension to accommodate a body wash area, store and new kitchen on the side of the place of worship in Abington Avenue.

But it has received 21 letters of objection, with nearby residents fearing the extension will increase the number of worshippers attending at prayer times and therefore clogging up the busy nearby roads with more cars.

The plans, which will go before Northampton Borough Council's planning committee on Tuesday (September 25), have been given the provisional green light for approval by council officers, however.

A report set to go before the committee reads that "while it is acknowledged there are parking issues" around the mosque, the prayer facilites are not being extended as part of the proposal, meaning capacity will not be increased.

The extension is intended to allow a larger viewing area for visitors to pay their respects during funerals.

"Currently the body wash/store area is a very small room," reads the planning report.

"During funerals, worshippers wishing to pay their respects filter through one door, past the body and out the next.

"Some funerals have large numbers of visitors and this can create a bottleneck and not allowing free flow of people."

The eight-metre wide extension will also not intrude into the mosque's car parking area.