More than 500 homes in Northamptonshire are without electricity following a series of power cuts

The view from the Red Lion pub in Thornby this morning. The village is currently without power.
Snow has caused a more than a dozen power outages across the county this morning.

Western Power Distribution has reported 13 separate "incidents" at substations around Northamptonshire overnight, leaving a total of 500 properties without power.

Caravan owners at Billing Aquadrome have reported the power being out for several hours and there have been outages in Thornby.

A Western Power Distribution spokeswoman said most of the ongoing incidents are "snow-related", but could not say when they might be fixed.

"We have teams out working to restore power as soon as possible," she added.