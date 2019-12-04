More than £500 donated to help teenage scaffolder crushed between lorry and car in Northampton

More than £500 has already been donated to an online fundraising page for the teenage scaffolder who was crushed between a lorry and a car in Northampton.

The JustGiving page says Zach Jones, 18, was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car while at work in Blackthorn Road on Monday (December 2).

"So far he has undergone two surgeries to get the blood flowing to the bottom of his leg in doing so making him lose 6cm of leg bone in the process. Any donation would be appreciated," the page summary adds.

The fundraising page has a target of £1,000 and hundreds of donations have already been made with supportive comments from donors.

Dean Harper wrote: "Speedy recovery pal," while Kyle Dufty posted: "We’re all thinking of you wishing you a speedy recovery mate."

Between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, a red Nissan X-Trial N-Tec travelling towards Blackthorn shops was in collision with a DAF scaffolding truck near to Harefield Road.

The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident number 163 of December 2.

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-blackie.

