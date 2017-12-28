More than 400 weapons seized by police in Northamptonshire this year

More than 400 weapons have been taken off the streets in Northamptonshire this year - including 37 shotguns.

A Freedom of Information request by this newspaper revealed police have seized more than a weapon a day from people or at scenes of crimes.

A total of 429 weapons were recovered by the force for the year to November 13.

Supt Chris Hillery, head of local policing, said: “Our proactive team has been working hard as part of Operation Fastnet, launched this year, to seize weapons and ensure those carrying them illegally are brought to justice.

“While this has led to an increase in weapons offences figures, it also means that more weapons are being detected and taken away from those who could use them to cause harm.

“We also took part in the firearms surrender co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service which saw over 70 guns handed into police.”

A total of 37 shotguns, 22 rifles, five revolvers, 18 pistols and 11 weapons that were classed as a gun were seized this year.

In addition, 332 other items which were classed as a weapon were also seized.

Items that have been seized as a weapon include a knife, Stanley knife, hammer, screwdriver, knuckle duster, an old-style mace and an axe.

Supt Hillery added: “We take weapons offences very seriously in Northamptonshire so will continue to use intelligence and proactive investigation work to identify and bring to justice anyone involved in weapons offences.

“I would also encourage people to report those carrying weapons to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or in an emergency, 999.

“Alternatively, the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”