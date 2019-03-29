More than 400 Mother's Day messages from our readers to their special loved one

Wishing all the wonderful mum’s a perfect day

KIM DAVIES: Happy Mother’s Day lots of love Naomi & Leo. Xx

PATSY GOUGH: Still strong and stubborn and feisty at 84 years young. And we love you for it Mum. Love you to bits. Alison xxx

CARON WEED: Happy Mother’s Day to our loving Mum AKA Nutty Nanny!! We love you to the moon and back, Sara Stewart x

REBECCA MOORE: We love you so much, thanks for being the best ever, Florence, Harriett and Poppy

SHARON MOORE: Happy Mother’s Day mum/nan!! Lots of love Megs, Kiz, Kat and Phoenix xxxx

PAULINE REDDING: Just want to Thank you for not just being our Nan but also our Mum love as always from myself & Kirsty Redding

SAM WOODFORD Happy Mother’s/ Nan’s Day love Marshall Aaliyah Conner and Porsha xxxx

MEL BARRATT: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for us we love you. Love Vicky, Kirsty Danielle and Gemma xxx

FRANCES DICKENS:Happy Mother’s Day mum/grandma. Love you loads. Paul,Bev and Jack xxx

PATRICIA DASCOMBE: Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do for us, you are the best. Love Roy & Sharon xxx

MO SHERWOOD: Happy Mother’s Day mum. Thanks for everything. Loads of lurve from Sarah, Andy and your favourite Jo. xxxxx

SANDIE ASHLEY: Happy Mother’s Day beautiful, you are an amazing mummy and a great nanny I’m super lucky to have you as mum and a best friend. U do so much for me and my girls I really don’t know where I would be without u. Love Eloise, Emily,-Louise and Hazel xxx

MARIE GIANCOLA: Thank you for everything you do for us! We love you lots! From Fran & Vinnie xxx

CHRISTINA KELLY: Happy Mother’s Day to my truly inspirational, slightly crazy, adrenaline junky mum. Lots of love Michelle

WENDY CANNELL: Happy Mother’s Day Mum/ Grandma, love you always from Michelle, Ty and Cheryl-Anne xxx

SHANNON THOMPSON: Happy mummy’s day! I love you lots from Aria-Rose x

AILEEN YOUNG: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum and best friend I could ask for! Love you, Lisa & Walid xx

JAYNE WOOD: Happy Mother’s Day! Love Your favourite niece Kate xXx

HELEN ROWLANDS: Happy Mother’s Day.. Thank you for everything love Oliver xx

DENISE HODGKIN: happy Mother’s Day thanks for everything you do for us all. love from Luke, Jenna, Mariah, Alicia and Brodi xx

SACHA WALKER Happy Mother’s Day to the best Nanny in the world, thank you for looking after me every single day. Millie xxx

EMMA ROBERTS: Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mummy... I love you soooooooooooo much. From Emmeline. XxX

LOUISE LOASBY : Happy Mother’s Day to the head of our family! Thank you for everything you do for us all, we couldn’t be where we are without you! Lots of Love Emma, Zamayra, Carly and Dan xxx

MARIA LEWIN: Happy Mother’s Day, We know it’s a little different this year but our angel Tony is looking down on you and wishing you a lovely day... as are we. Lots of love Martin, Michelle, Katy, Tony & Matt xxxx

LORRAINE RYAN: Thank you for everything you do for me and Morgan and Parker. We all love you – our wonder women. Happy Mother’s Day xx

HELEN COURSE: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and friend anyone could ask for. I love you millions. Love, Soph xxx

ANN COLES: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being the best, and being there for us no matter what. Love you always, Megan and Hayley xxxx

ELAINE GOODRICH: Happy Mother’s Day thank you for always being there always helping out and for being the best Rara to Betsy and Alfie, love you to the moon and back Carly xxx

TRACY STABLER: Happy Mother’s Day! You are the most amazing mum. Lots of love from Emma and James and your three fantastic grandchildren xxx

SAMANTHA KNOTT : Happy Mother’s Day we all love you lots. Love from Amy, Lauren, Craig and all your grandchildren

TRACEY BOWERS: The best mother and grandmother anyone could wish for and the most strongest woman I know and to be fighting the worst thing we could think of in the world of cancer and now awaiting for radiotherapy my mum is the best mum and we all love her to bits xxx

COLLEEN MASON: Happy Mother’s Day mum. Thank you for being there for me this past year. Love you xx

HEATHER COOK: Happy Mother’s Day up in heaven, miss you always forever in my heart. Love you Hayley & kids xxx

DENISE FALL: My washing always smells nice when you do it. Happy Mother’s Day I’m sure you can guess who it is xx

GILLIAN GRANTHAM: Your a mum In a million , we thought we lost you last year , but you managed to pull through ,we all love & cherish every moment with you , Happy Mother’s Day mum love you forever . Lisa

MARYANN ROBINSON: Happy Mother’s Day mummy. Love you heaps from all of us. Xxx

DENISE JOHNSON: Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful and strongest person we know. Love Becca and Rhyleigh

LEANNE KEEN: Happy Mother’s Day to the bestest mummy ever. Love you lots always Jack and Lilly xxxx

TARNYA PETTIT Happy Mother’s Day have the best day we love you millions Harriet and Tom xx

JOAN JAMES: First my mother now my best friend. Happy Mother’s Day bestie! love your sailor daughter Sarah xxx

KELLY STAFFORD Happy Mother’s Day mummy I love you more than words can say. Love from Carly XXX

JUDITH COPNALL: Happy Mother’s Day you are the button that holds us all together especially of late you have looked after me after coming out of hospital and you’re not well yourself ..You have four amazing children you brought into this world and we all love you so very much, have a lovely day Mum xxx

MARY MURDOCH: Happy Mother’s Day to such a special Mum and Gran. Love Laura, Skye, Abigail & Jessica xxx

YAZMIN SPENCE: Happy Mother’s Day you are an amazing mummy we love you from the bottom of our hearts lots of love, kisses and cuddles love from malakai & khalia love you mummy xxx love mum & Luke & Lewis xxxxx

NATALIE HAMILTON: Happy Mother’s Day mum. Thankyou for being such a great nanny and mummy! I love you from Yazmin, Luke and Lewis xx

VALERIE TOWNSON: Happy Mother’s Day Thank you for always being there for us all, We all love you so much, Karrie-Anne, Steve, the girls & Ted. Xxxx

KARA JANET AYRES; Thankyou for everything you do for me, you’re the most independent,incredible mum ever. You’ll make the best nanny too! Happy Mother’s Day! I love you from Jamie and Elese and grandson babyJayden

FIONA WARD: Happy Mother’s Day, all our love, Alison, John, Elizabeth and Joseph xxx

JENNY BROWN: Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Mum ever... I am so lucky to have you. Love Cass x

TRACEY WILLIS: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum/nanny we could ever ask for. We have our differences but I’ll forever be indebted to you!! Thank you for everything you do for me and the rugrats

DIANA WATTS: Happy Mother’s Day have a great day thank you for Everything you do we love you lots Toni and Enya x

SUSAN CLARKE: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nanny ever... We love you loads and loads Love Colleen Janine Hayden, Phoebe and Tommy xxx

ANN MEAZZA: Happy Mother’s Day our special lady love u lots like jelly tots all your kids most of all your favourite xx

PATRICIA JOHNSON: Happy Mother’s Day and a happy birthday to the most wonderful mum not only to us but to hundreds of others over the 84 amazing years of you life. Love you xxxx

SYLVIA SANDERSON: Happy Mother’s Day to you! As always, thank you for being the mother & the father to us all. Lots of love Rhianne, David, Sian & Adam & grandkids xxx

NATALIE FAULKNER: Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums in heaven especially My mum Debbie miss her loads, Natalie Faulkner

LEIGH SCULLY: Happy Mother’s Day darling you are one in a million, dad would be so proud of you lots of love from all of usx

TISH HARDING: Best friend and beautiful mum to her adoring boys/step-daughters. Happy Mother’s Day hun love kala xxx

CLARE TEAR: Kindest/loveliest person I know, with a beautiful soul. Happy Mother’s Day love kala xxx

DONA COLEMAN: Happy Mother’s Day mummy/nanny! I know we don’t tell you often but me and your grandson love you more than anything. I hope you have a wonderful day. Love ami and king xxxxxx

DEBBIE SHELSWELL: Happy Mother’s Day, not just for today, but for all those days and nights you have been there for me from the start of life!

RITA HOLDER: Thank You for being a wonderful mum,happy Mother’s Day. Love Teresa xxxxxx

GILL FELTON: Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum. Not only are you my mum, but you’re my best friend and without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. All the love in the world Nickie, Keira & Cael xxxxxxxx

SUE ANDREWS: Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for all you do! Lots of love Nic, Ish, Amy, Ellie and Tilly

ELAINE LANTSBURY: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for us we love you. Lots of love Alice, Lewis, scarlett, isaak and Matt xxx

JULIE DAVIS: Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful Mum & Nanny! Love Gemma, James & Boys xx

PAT GREEN - Happy Mother’s Day mum thanks for all that you do for us love Michelle,Jon,Lisa, Xander,Cheryl, David x

SHARON BANYARD:Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum love shirley, Ben ,Kian & Boe-sienna x x x.

DEE MCGOVERN: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for putting up with us all. Being a great mum, nan and great nanny love from us all. John, Corina, Paige, Emma, Brent, Sebastian, Rocco and Lilly xxx

MARYANN ROBINSON: Happy Mother’s Day we are going to spoil you today lots of love

PATTY HILL: Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love always, Meg, luke and Jacob xxx

SALLY JAMES: You are simply the best, no other words needed. Thank you for just being you. Happy Mother’s Day. Love you always from Delly. Xx

TINA HINSON: Happy Mother’s Day. Thanks for always being there for me. Hope your day is as special as you. Love you xx Squidge xx

MIRA DUNKLEY: Wishing you a wonderful Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much! Love Rachel, Chris, Ethan, William, Jessica and Annabelle. xxxx

SARAH MURRAY: Happy Mother’s Day! Love you so so much you mean the world to me ! Thank you so much for everything! love you lots Baileigh xx

KATHLEEN MURRAY : Happy Mother’s Day thank you for being the worlds greatest mum and Nan love Sarah and Baileigh xx

KAREN EMERY: Just want to say thank you for all you do and for all your support. Wishing you a wonderful Mother’s Day lots of love Lauren xx

JULIE CROSS: I couldn’t have made this journey without you. Happy Mother’s Day. Xx love Steph, Jack and Aurora

DENISE BARNARD: Happy Mother’s Day thank you for your help and support love Frankie and grandson chase xx

YVONNE TRANTER: Happy Mother’s Day Mum. Love you always Hollie xxx

GEORGINA SPENCER: Happy Mother’s Day, I don’t know what me and the skiddles would do without you.love you lots, torz xx

ANNIE WHITE:Happy Mother’s Day your are most amazing mummy and nanny love you lots your favourite child and only grandchild xxxxx

NIKKI HENSON: Happy Mother’s Day! The first one is always a tough one but you’ll always be a mother to me! Love always Shannon xxxx

RACHEL BUCKMAN: Happy Mother’s Day, love you forever and always from Shannon and Harry xxxxxx

DENISE REYNOLDS: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum ever thank you for all u have done for us love u lots Demi, Kai , charli

MANDY JACKSON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum, thank you for everything you do for us love you to the moon and back from Amy and Jodie and your two beautiful grandchildren xx

KYM SANDERS : Happy Mother’s Day mum, I love you more than words can say Thankyou for everything love you xo

SARAH PANCOUST Happy Mother’s Day mumma bear!! Lots of love from us all but most of all your favourite moi xxxx

ANNMARIE PALMER: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being you we love you mamma love Tiannhmen xxx

DIANE FINCH; Happy Mother’s Day. Thankyou for all that you do for our Family. You are the Bestest Mum ever. Love always Joanne, Robert and Alison xxxxx

KAREN KILLICK: Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do love you lots From Tanya xx

DIANE TILCOCK: Happy Mother’s Day from your proud loving children Christopher, Pamela and Greg xxx

LINDA EALES: Happy Mother’s Day to my mum...you are an inspiration to me...your kindness and selflessness shines so bright. You have had one of the hardest life of anyone I know and still manage to smile...I’m so glad you’re my mum love you... Lisa and family xx

JACKY MANDLEY: Thank you for just being you, best mum and nanny! Happy Mother’s Day love you to the moon and back, love stephanie, Rachel and grand children xx

BRENDA STOBART: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mum, thank you for everything you do for us and always thinking of everyone else before yourself, lots of love Rachel, Simon, Spencer and Sophie, and a special lick from your favourite pets Pippa Billy and Flynn xxxxxx

ANGELA BRADLEY: Happy Mother’s Day & thankyou for just being you !love you millions Tara xxx

JULIE CHRISTIE: Happy Mother’s Day, Thankyou for being the best Mum and for giving me the best life despite doing it all solo. Lots of Love Demi xx

LINDSAY HOPKINS: Happy Mother’s Day. Have a great day! Lots of love from Nicola and Michelle xx

JANE RICHARDSON: Happy Mother’s Day. Have a great day. Love from Simon,Amy, Oliver,Freya-grace, Alfie and Ivy xxx

MARY ROSSETTI: Happy Mother’s Day love you lots mum we hope you have a lovely relaxing day lots of you from your two daughters dawn xxxxxand Michelle xxxxx

JAN RAWLINGS, Happy Mother’s Day mum have a lovely day love Claire xxx

BERYL TABBERNER: Happy Mother’s Day have a fab day love Kelly Jonathan Shania Zac and Freya xx

To my beautiful mum with the angels I love you so much mum Happy Mother’s Day in heaven mum, Shirley Bowen xxxx

YVONNE TELFER. Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven. My mum and my best friend. Miss you so much. Love always Tracey X

DIANE HIGGS: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum and Nanny! Love from Gary, Laura, Ross, Nicola & the grandchildren x

BARBARA ADDINGTON: Happy Mother’s Day mam. Have a wonderful day. Love you always. Gina, Richard, Ellie & Max xxx

JEAN NOBLE: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Nan in the world. You are our rock & we Love you so much. Thankyou for everything you do. Love Mel & Ellie-Mae

MELISSA WATTS: Happy Mother’s Day to a great mum love you lots Sophia and Leah xxx a fantastic mum to my grandchildren too xxx

LINDA HOWKINS: Happy Mother’s Day you wonderful lady! Lots of love from Christine, Katie and Connor xxx

JAN GLASSPOOL: We hope you have the best Mother’s Day , love you lots from Emmy and Hannah xxx

CAROLINE MINARDS: Happy Mother’s Day,best mumma ever, love Sharon and Dylan xx

TERRI BODDINGTON: Happy Mother’s Day too the best mum in the world. We are grateful for everything you do for us and love you more than words can say.

To the best mum in the world

LORRAINE SHAW thankyou for being my rock my mother & my best friend Happy Mothers Day love you millions xxxxx

DIANE AXTELL: Thankyou for being the best Mum/Nanny ever! Happy Mother’s Day! All our love, Kim, Loz, Clo, Grace & George xxx

JASMINE O’SULLIVAN: Happy Mother’s Day mummy to the best mummy in the world love Ava and Ella XXX

MAXINE JAMES: Happy Mother’s Day I love you to the moon and back jade xxx

ALICIA SMYTH: you are the best mummy I could have asked for Happy Mother’s Day love you lots Logan xx

CHRISTABELL BANDY: Happy Mother’s Day Chistabell Bandy love you loads with all my heart, Kathy xx

HEATHER HARRISON: Happy Mother’s Day, you are the best and put up with so much. Love from Karl Chloe Tommy Sophie and Lucy

DIANE THACKER: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and my best friend. Love from Louise, Willow and Daisy xxx

EMMA JOHNSON, ROSALIND JOHNSON, CHERRY MAJOR: Happy Mother’s Day to you all and thank you for everything that you do! Love, Portia, Jago, Leyton and Kezia xx

SALLY GORDON: Happy Mother’s Day!! Thank you for everything that you do for us. Love Sammy, Russell, Nikki, Alex and Kim xxxxx

KAREN RUDDICK: Happy Mother’s Day , I love you always . love from Jodie and the girls xx xx xx xx

EILEEN LACK: Happy Mother’s Day love you lots from all of us xxx

ELSIE KIRBY: Happy Mother’s Day, love you lots from Sherilea and kids xxx

VALERIE MEDWAY: Happy Mother’s Day to my lovely nan. Thanks for being so wonderful as a loving mum to Melanie and Claire and nan to all of your grandchildren love from your granddaughter Kay

REBECCA HARRIS: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mummy ever! Love Caitlyn & Clae xxx

ROSE BROWN: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for all you do. Love Shantelle x

JULIA BARKER: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mum/nana. Your always there for us no matter what. Lots of love now and always Helen, James, Jack, Tom and Charlotte xxxxx

CHRISTINE BUCKLE: Happy Mother’s Day up in heaven forever loved and missed love from Sally and all your grandchildren +great grandchildren xxx

HARRIET LINNELL: Happy Mother’s Day Mummy! You’re a Top Banana!! Lots of Love from Mollie x x x x x

SOFIA QUARESMA: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and grandma, Ly xxx

SYLVIA CAVE: Happy Mothers Day!! Lots of Love xxxxxx

LIZ MCGEE Happy Mother’s Day! You are amazing in every way and we all love you lots xxx

SUSAN BRULEY: Happy Mother’s Day. I want you to know how truly amazing you are as a mother, Nana and best friend. You have been there for me through the highs and the lows and never ever given up on me. You support me no matter what and always give me a cuddle when I need one. I love you more than words can say xxxx

JEAN BARBER: Happy Mother’s Day you really are one in a million you mean the world to us love Lesley &craig xxxx

EVIE SIZER: Happy Mother’s Day! Thankyou for just being you & everything you do for us, lots of love Danny Charlotte Charlee and Marnie x

JULIE ELSTON: Happy Mother’s Day! I love you all the way around the world and back again, love your Casey xxxx

CASEY FROST: Happy Mother’s Day love baby Luna

KAREN KILLICK: Happy Mother’s Day! You are a wonderful Mum, Nan and Foster Mum. Lots of love, from all of us! Xx

MARIE WHITTON: Happy Mother’s Day to our amazing Mum & Grandmother, thank you for all you do for us Love from Sammie, Harry,Kyle,Ethan,Evie & your son in laws Richard & James xxx

JEAN DEVLIN. Happy Mother’s Day you are always there for all us kids your amazing love Jamieleigh Shannon Stacey Rachel and all your grandkids xxx

SHERALEA RYAN: Happy Mother’s Day thank you everything you do for us, you’re so amazing we love you xxxx

LORRAINE BROWN: You are the strongest, most lovely woman we know. You are amazing! Happy Mother’s Day. Love Amy and Casey xxx

BRIDGET OWENS: Wishing you a lovely Mothering Sunday, notice I didn’t put Mother’s Day. Keep up the great work. LYL Gem & The chaos crew :) x

ULIE JEWSBURY: You may be up in heaven but you will always remain in my heart. Happy Mother’s Day rest in peace. Lots of love tasha and your grandson Callum xxxx

LAURA BAYLISS, Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do every day for us, best mum and grandma love Sophie Jessica and grand babies xxx

MICHELLE WELLS: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nan in the world! love you lots and lots! Xx



JENNIFER ALDRIDGE : Happy Mother’s Day thank you for all that you do for us. Love you forever and always leane, nick, payge, joseph and jazmine xxx

WENDY ROBSON: Happy Mother’s Day Thank you for all you do. Thank you for all your help and support for our wedding in May

JOANNE TRUSLER: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nan. We love you lots, from Emma, Paul, Chloe, Ellie and Alfie xx

LUCY WATTS: Happy Mother’s Day! You are the best mum to Eva and Roman

PAMELA MARRIOTT: Happy Mother’s Day Nanny! Thank you for all you do. Lots of love from Tom, Chloe, Aurora and Eli xxxxx

FIONA MARTIN: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum ever & congratulations on producing the two most wonderful children! Love Leah & Shona xx

VAL KING Happy Mother’s Day to My Mother in Law thanks for always being there for us. Love Vanessa and Darren xx

MICHELLE MCKEOWN : Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Love and miss you. Peter, Mark, Anya and the grandchildren xxx

JANE BRETT: Thankyou for everything and happy Mother’s Day love sophie+Chloe xxx

KELSEY TOYER: Happy Mummy’s Day to my darling daughter Kelsey Toyer, you are a fantastic mother to Jeffrey. We are blessed and we both send you so much love, Tracy x

HELEN ROGERS : Thank You doesn’t seem enough, you are the glue that holds us all together Happy Mother’s Day lots of love Becky Kevin Freddie Oscar

CHLOE LEWIS: Happy first Mother’s Day to the best mummy ever! Lots of love sienna x x x

ANNA CURTIS: Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Nan and mum in the world that does everything for me and my daughter also /CEILA CURTIS my Beautiful Nan-Great nan isn’t here with us anymore is the brightest star in the sky. Love you lots Lucy and Lilly-May

JULIE ALLEN: Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing mum, your one in a million thankyou for everything you have done and do for me, Phylicia. X

JANET TOMSON: Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do! Best mummy/nanny ever! Love you lots Joanna Daman Annie and Sophie xxx

KATHLEEN DORAN: Happy Mother’s Day you are an amazing,beautiful & strong mum granny and great granny thank you for being you love from us all xx

SUE PHILLIPS: Happy Mother’s Day u are not only most amazing mum but the best grandmother we could ever ask for love u always love kellie n Regan xx

ANITA ADAMS: Happy Mother’s Day with lots of love from Nicholas, Sarah, Ryan, Connor and Kyle xxx

ELIZABETH GOOSEY: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being there to support us all love you! From jade xx

SONIA TEAR: Happy Mother’s Day, thankyou for the love, support and all that you do for us, all our love Lauren, Sian and Harley xxx

LORRAINE THAIN: Happy Mother’s Day thanks for all your help and being there for me love Donna and the grandchildren xxx

LOUISE GREEN: Thank you for being the best mum in the world!!

MAGS ROBERTSON: Happy Mother’s Day love from Stacey, Claire and Lauren, you’re simply amazing xxx

ROS HUNTER: You have kept me going through my darkest days. I love you so much. Jen. X

MANDY BOSWORTH: the best mum and Nanna anyone could wish for we love you to the moon and back love kelly kiah Jarvis Ellie chanai harleigh Reuben and Kelvin xxxxx

MAXINE ROSE: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mum who has always put everyone before yourself, you deserve the world lots of Love Sophie, Matty and Mia xxxxxx

NAOMI DOVE: Happy Mother’s Day you are an amazing mummy we love you lots love from Tyrese an Romaya and my new baby brother entering the world on April 1st xxxxx

SEEMA GOODMAN: Happy Mother’s Day! We love you endlessly. Sita and Kieran x

NICOLA DOVE: Happy Mother’s Day you are a mum in a million to us all love you to the sun moon and stars Tay Roch Jam Omarion anNaviah xxxxx

CHRISTINE GRAVES: Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum, fantastic Nanny and best friend. Love you loads and Thank you Lots of love Debbie, Chris, Sophie and Amy xx

ELLEN RIDEOUT: Happy Mother’s Day have a lovely day Love from Anthony

WENDY RIDEOUT: Happy Mother’s Day with lots of love and kisses from. Chelsea Byron Riley Charlie Ollie Ronnie

JEAN DEVLIN: Amazing mother and nan. Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for always being there for us all.your amazing Love u always from Rachel,Stacey, Jamie & shannen xxx

JODIE MAGEE-RUDDICK: Happy Mother’s Day to a truly amazing mum. Lots of love Maisy,Poppy,Kiao,Naomi and Toni xxx

SHERRIE BARNEY: Happy Mother’s Day. You are an amazing Mum and Nanny, we love you loads Becky, Hayley, Harvey & Ollie X

JAYNE DIX: Happy Mother’s Day I’m sorry I can’t spend it with you, love Kaylie xx

SELINA REILLY: Happy Mother’s Day mum and my wonderful nan in heaven. Thank you for everything you do mum love you millions, Shannon xxx

SARAH BURNHAM : Happy Mother’s Day Mumma ! You’re so beautiful ! I appreciate everything you do for me ! Love you lots from Deanna-Marie xxx

SUSAN ANDREWS: Happy Mother’s Day, Lots of love always from Wayne, Char, Dean & Daniel xxx

IRENE BRADSHAW: I’d be lost without you. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nan ever. Love Emma and Thomas xx

Happy Mother’s Day thanks for all your help and being there for me love Sharon and grandchildren xxx

SUE RAWLINSON: I love you so much... I hope you know this and will get the help you need... love you! Happy Mother’s Day! S xxx

GLENDA BURNS: Happy Mother’s Day mum we all love you forever u r the heart and soul of the family x x x Helen mark Robbie and everyone else x x

ALLISON INGOLDBY: Happy Mother’s Day were so lucky to have a mum as good as you, lots of love Christina, Connor & Ava xxx

IRENE MCMULLIN: you are an amazing mum and an even better nan, thank you for everything, love Kim, Baz, Logan’s & Coen

ISOBEL BELL: Thank you for everything you do for me. You are truly amazing and I love you so much. Love lynne xxx

JACKIE AITKEN: Happy Mother’s Day to our mum ! You are simply the best mum to us all also best nanny to your grandchildren we all truly appreciate all the things you do for us lots of love .

Your Daughters Andrea Aitken,Claire Aitken ,Donna Aitken grandchildren Nicnic Sian Tyselle Walfall Tianna ,Ryan and Ronnie xx

SUE KINGSTON: Thank you for choosing to be my mum you mean the world to me love you lots Tina xx

ALLISON SINES : Happy Mother’s Day mum! What an incredible inspiration you are!! We are extremely lucky to have you as our mum and nanny to our children! We love you!! Kerri, Karla & Markie

SUZANNE HOWSON: Happy Mother’s Day, you deserve the world, you are our world, love forever and always. Kirsty, Holly and Kelsey XXX

LARA HAMMOND: Happy 1st Mother’s Day Love you so much!

JACQ DEVLIN: You are my inspiration in life and the best mum/nanny to your children/grandbabies we love you millions xxx

HELEN HALL: You’re just simply amazing and our favourite auntie. I hope you have a great day love always kala and kiddies xxx

RACHAEL EASTMENT: Is a lovely mum/best friend caring and kind with a big personality but even bigger heart love kala xxx

TINA LOUISE SMITH: Brilliant mum and best friend with a heart of gold, have a lovely day love kala xxx

DONNA HAZLE BOWPITT: You’re an amazing mum and nanny we all love you very much have a lovely day and relax (day off) xxx

ELIDA EDWARDS: Thank you for being the best mum, so loving to your grandchildren & never stop giving to your own children. We all love you x

LEIGH-ANN is my daughter - she is very loving - caring - and hard working. She is always there when somebody needs a shoulder and is a fundraiser, she has raised over £10,500 for Parkinson’s UK and other charities, She has twin boys David & James and is an excellent Mum to them. I am so very proud of her. Thank you Leigh-Ann Monk xxx

BEVERLEY MANN: Thank you for being the best mum & nanny ever! we love you so much always.. xxx

MICHELLE BATCHELOR: Happy Mother’s Day beautiful! 4 daughters and 8 grandchildren that all love you dearly lots of love from us all! Mia, Bethany, Adele, Natalie and the special 8! xx

SUE KINGSTON: Thank you so much for being there for me, I can’t explain my appreciation, lots of love Alfie xx

PAULINE REDDING: Just want to Thank you for not just being our NaN but also our Mum love as always from myself, Jamie McKenzie & Kirsty Reddinh

LORETTA CRAFT: Despite being in constant pain and suffering for the last 20 + years you have always been there for me and your grandsons! Thanks for everything love Sarah x

ESTHER BROOKE: Thank you for always being there for me and my family. No matter the problem you always find a positive solution. Love you forever Debbie and family xx

SANDRA MELAY: Another mothering sunday without you. miss you very much, from all your loving children, grand-children and great grand-children

COLLEEN CULLEN: The best mum to Lauren skyler her girl ‘s always come first

WENDY ROBERTS: Thank you for always being there couldn’t have made these past few years without you.love you mum, love carol, Quinn + Inah xxx

PAMELA FEDYCKA: Our world! We love you sooo much mummy Greg and Marysia xoxox

CAROL BROOKER: You’re the most important person in our lives. Happy Mother’s Day x love the 4 of us! Xxx

My beautiful mum with the angels, Shirley Bowen xxx

JULIA QUARTERMAN: Thank you for being a great mum and looking after us through all of the tough times and illness!! Love Corrina, Pippa, Ruby and Belle xxx

VICKI HAMES: Thank you for being there for me always! You never complain and always see the positive side! We love you so so much. Jen, Phoenix and Ethan xxx

MARIANNE YOUNG: You always do the utmost & we are thankful for you everyday, not just today, love you so much. Chloe & the boys.

LORRAINE BAGWELL: Thank you for being an amazing mum and Nanny we love you so much for everything you do for us, have a great day Michelle , Brooke, Caitlyn xx

DENISE INWOOD: Thank you for EVERYTHING you do and being an amazing Mum and Nana. Love Danielle,Matthew, Ettie, Aiaya and Beau xxx

SALLY HALE:Thank you for being the best mum and nan there can be love Sam, Andy, merci and Rowan xx

DEBBIE MARTIN: You’re the most phenomenal mum anyone could ever ask for I love you so much thank you for everything you do for me mumma bear

ANN CONNOLLY : Thank you for all you do. I’m as lucky as can be as the world’s best Mother belongs to me. Love you lots Ann-Marie, Lee, Lucas & Joseph xXxXx

SANDRA RYAN: Happy mummy day, love you always tracy xxxxxxxx

CAROLINE HASTINGS Happy Mothering Sunday. Thanks for being you. Love from Laura Garry and Granddog Dave xxx

MICHELLE TUNNEY:Happy Mothers Day, Thankyou for everything you do we’d be lost without you, we love you Love from Sian, Noah & Iris xxx

ALLI JOHNSON: Thank you for everything you did when we were growing up and everything you still do now for us and your grandchildren also thank you for being my best friend love you loads xxx

ROSEMARIE KELLY. You left me mum on the 28th February but I’m everything I am because you loved me. You was everything.

CLAIRE ELLIOTT: Happy Mother’s Day to you we love you with all our hearts, the amount you do for us all is beyond a thank you but we as your daughter and grandchildren wish you a very lovely day

MAGS TAYLOR: Happy Mother’s Day (& nanna’s day from the doggies) we all love you so much. Emily, Brooke & Becci x

CAROLYN JACKSON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Nanny in the world, lots of love Louie x

CHARMAINE BERRY: Happy Mother’s Day to my Amazing Godmom.. I love you lots Jamaiya X X p.s I love you too x

HAYLEY WHITE: I don’t know what I will do without you. Thank you for you love and the great memories we have created together love Adrian. XxxX

NOELEEN LAZARUS: Wishing my beautiful amazing mum Noeleen Lazarus a very happy Mother’s Day we love you loads and loads xxxx lots of love Tash, Dave, Neil and ur gorgeous grandchildren

JANET BUSTIN: Happy Mother’s Day mum. Love and miss you always. Lots of love Amanda, Richard, Jess and Beth xxxx

PATRICIA CAVE: Love you mum, thank you for always being there & helping us, love Marie, Ben, Isaac & Luna xx

MAGGIE: Happy Mother’s Day love n miss you so much love from all of us, Lucy Callen xx

TRACY BARBER: Happy Mother’s Day mum!! You are amazing!! Hope you have enjoyed your travels! Love your twins, Megan and Sam xxxx

VAL SUTTON: Happiest of Mother’s Day all the way from Australia from your loving sons and your four ozzy grandchildren. Love u, Jamie x

BERNADETTE CARTER; Happy Mother’s Day to the most caring, loving & well respected woman in my life. A true inspiration & my best friend always. Xx

LISA DAVIES : Happy Mother’s Day, you are my rock thank you for all you do. Lots of Love Shannon xx

JULIE YORK: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum ever!! love you lots x love Jacob xxxx

Happy Mother’s Day Nannie, we all love you lots n lots, Blake, Sophia, Joshua, Brooklyn, Georgia n Leah xxxx

TRISHA COE: Happy Mother’s Day Lots of love Jade, Tasha, A.J, Taylan & J’karne xxx

DOROTHY FROST: Happy Mother’s Day sorry we cant be there you are the greatest we are very lucky to have you love u mum xx micheala,rich,Scott,Peter,chantelle,& lydia xx

SARAH MULLINS : Happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for everything you do. You are the best mum any of us could ask for. We love you so so much! Love your favourite child Shannon, Luke, Kane, Oakley and Demi xxxx

DANIEllE BARRATT: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum in the world thankyou for everything you do for us we all love you so much x

VAL SHARMAN: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Nanny, love Jessica Brett xx

EILEEN BLACKSHAW: Happy grand-mothers day! Thank you for looking after me every week. I love spending time with you. Lots of love. Jasper xxx

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to the best mum and nan thanks for everything you do lots of love paul anna lucy megan josh lilly may xxxxx

BEVERLEY DEAN: I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for your nurture, wisdom, and support. Happy Mother’s Day. Love you.. Na xx

TINA DORAN: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nanny in the world! We love you from Kate and Jaeda xxx

ROSEMARY BOTTERILL: Happy Mother’s You’re simply the best love you peanut, titch, beans, bear, mole and me me xxx

PAM DONOVAN: Mummy, you are the best mum, nanny and friend, a girl could ask for, love u always, Helen and the boys xx

NICOLE WHITE: Happy Mother’s Day Mummy! Lots of love Molly, Lou and Josh XX

TRACY FARRELL: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum to walk earth x love you x

ALLISON O’SULLIVAN: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing Mum and Nanny! We love you!! Love Jaz, Ava, Ella and Joshy xxx

PAM KING:. Mum, you won’t be able to read this but Happy Mother’s Day for Sunday.

BETHANY GOODFELLOW; Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mummy ever, you’re the best, lots of love Tilly-Mae xxx

SANDRA CHRISTIE: Thank you for being an amazing nan you mean the world to me happy mothers day x love sherrilea

MARINA STARKEY: Happy Mother’s Day, you’re amazing, lots of love Emma and Rich xxxxxxxx

CHARLOTTE NOLAN: You mum, are thee best mum anyone could ever ask for. We are lucky to have you all to ourselves! You’re worth more than all the riches in this world. Happy Mother’s Day Mum x Love Tauria & Jermaine x

JANE WALKER Happy Mother’s Day Thank You For All You Do For Me & My Girlies You’re The Best Mum/Nanna Anyone Could Ever Want. Hope You Have A Lovely Day Love From Me & Isabella & Liberty-Rose

LOUISE CHISHOLM: Happy first Mother’s Day as a Grandma, Love Harrison xxx

CATHY WILKINS: Happy Mother’s Day have a great day thank you for Everything lots of love Gary and Enya x

JODIE: Happy Mother’s Day u deserve it u are great mother xx

ANNA WATTS: Happy Mother’s Day Mum!!Thank you for everything you do for us and your grandchildren, we love you lots, love Mel n Tom and the girls xxxx

JOSIE HALE: Happy Mother’s Day to my fantastic Mom. Don’t know where I’d be without you. Love you always, Fliss xxx

CAROL HAYMAN: Happy Mother’s Day Mumsie, you are not only the best Mum anyone could wish for but my Best Friend too Love Sarah

DIANE LOVE: Happy Mother’s Day ! Lots of love Mark and Helen

TINA KENNEDY: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being not only an amazing mother but an amazing nanny too. Love Gail xxx

PAT FOULKES: Happy Mother’s Day we’re blessed to have you, All our love Rebecca and Russell

CHLOE BULL: Happy Mother’s Day love you lots your princess ella xxx

MALIZE LAWRENSON: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being the rock of our family. We all love you and count our lucky stars every day. Love you lots the mad bunch xxx

JACKIE STEPHEN Happy Mother’s Day. The best mum and friend in the world love Wendy xxx

SIMONE WOODE: Happy Mother’s Day Thank you for everything you do for Me and Kayson We love you xxx

JESSICA ANDERSON: Happy Mother’s Day mummy I love you so much love you lots Lily-May

PHYLLIS BEASLEY: Thanks for wiping my bum for all those years. You can bet your bottom dollar I’d not be doing the same for you when you’re older. Love you loads, Happy Mother’s Day xxx

BRENDA ROBERTS: Happy Mother’s Day you are simply the best, we love you forever and always from Emma, Liam, Bella and Minnie xxxx

HARMONY LEWIS : Happy first Mother’s Day to my beautiful mummy love you more than kisses and cuddles Ellis xx

CAROL BEASLEY: Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for being the best mum in the world! Love and Hugs Lis xx

KERRY EVANS: Happy 1st Mother’s Day to best mummy in the world, love you lots & lots Polly

WENDY SINGLEHURST: Happy Mother’s Day to a beautiful strong determined lady love all your children and grandchildren xxx

KAREN MUSGROVE - Happy Mother’s Day to the most kindest person in the world. You do so much for everyone that you meet and we love you so much! Lots of love Sam & Aaron xx

JACKIE STAFFORD Happy Mother’s Day mum and Nanny love Kelly and Carly xxx

KIRSTIE WILLIS: Happy Mother’s Day to our bestest friend! Thank you for all you do and keep doing, we love you. Love Ellen and Robson xxx

RACHEL DAVIES : Thankyou for being such a great mum we love you all lots, you’re such a kind loving woman! Happy Mother’s Day love Amy , Nathan and Harry x

KAYLEIGH BARBER: Happy Mother’s Day love Maddison ria and pippa xxxx

JACQUELINE ERRINGTON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum and nanny we could ask for lots of love Emily anika Rachel Gareth and all your beautiful grandchildren have a great day xxxx

ANNIE BEERE: My Mum is someone special, she is caring, sweet and kind, she does all she can for everyone, and I’m so glad she’s mine x x x

SHIRLEY BOTTERILL: Happy Mother’s Day to a fab Mum I miss you now I’m living in Spain Much Love Always

AMY MACGREGOR: Happy Mother’s Day you’re amazing love from Freya-Grace xx

NIKKI STONEBRIDGE: Thank you so much for everything you’ve ever done for me. You’re absolutely amazing and I could not ask for a better mum. I’m so proud of the person you’ve become. You’re an inspiration Happy Mother’s Day!

KATH WHITE: Sometimes I don’t know what I’d do without you happy mother’s day love you. Hayley Matt and the boys.

QUELYN RODRIGUEZ, Happy Mother’s Day, we are happy that we are loved by the best mum we could ask for, love from your kids Natalie, Deborah ann Joseph xxx

DAWN WHITTER: It’s our first Mother’s Day without you, it’s going to be a hard day but we will smile for you. We miss you everyday that passes. Love you loads mum happy mothers day from Chantelle, Natalie, Stan and all your grandchildren xxxx

MICHELE BEECH: Happy Mother’s Day thanks for everything! Lots of love from tom, kirsti Rory & Lorilai x

SUSAN STACEY: Happy Mother’s Day thanks for everything you do for us love you x love Allison all your grandchildren and great grandchildren xx

LISA TAPP: The world’s best Mum, thankyou for everything you do for me, love you so much Happy Mother’s Day!

JULIE WILES : Happy Mother’s Day Mum Thank you for just being you and holding us all together like glue in times of need xxx Love Michelle Greg Megan and Lewis

CHERYL HARDISTY: Happy Mother’s day! Thank you for everything love sim xx

DEBBIE DICKENS: Thank you so much for everyone you do! Happy Mother’s Day love T.H.E x

MARGARET PEER: I know I’m not the perfect son, I know I don’t say I love you as much as I should. But just know I’ll always love you and be grateful for everything you’ve done for me and still do for me. Happy Mother’s Day hope you have an amazing day because you deserve it love you xxxxxx

JULIE FENLON: Happy Mother’s Day. I’m so proud of you. All my love, Harriet xxx

JULIETTE FAIREY: Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mum ever we love you so much and so grateful for what you do for us! Love all your amazing kids xxxx

MARY CHEER : I would like to wish my mother-in-law a happy Mothering Sunday, lots of love Ian and Jill xx

KATHY HURST: Happy Mother’s Day, let’s hope this year is our year! Love Brayden #YNWA

CHERIE BAKER: Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest and most beautiful woman who I’m gifted enough to call my mum. I love you more than words could describe, Mya x

HAYLEY TEALL; Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything you do for us, love you so much xxxx

CHRISTIAN COGINGS: hope you see this, Happy Mother’s Day love Dave

JANICE HALLIDAY: Happy Mother’s Day love from Robert xxx

SHARON DUNK: Happy Mother’s Day, your last as only a mother, as next year you’ll be a granny too! Love you alway, Jess, Nikki and Hayley xxx

NICOLA SHARMAN; Happy Mother’s Day, thank you so much for everything you do for me and the kids, by the far the best woman to walk this earth. I love you xx

EMMA CLARK: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mummy and granny. Lots of love from Lydia, Sophia, Amelia, Rory and Alfie. Xxx

JUDY ARNSBY: Happy Mother’s Day to you both, thank you for everything you do for us all, lots of love Zoe, Mark, Marcus, Finley & Max xxxxx

LOUISE MIFSUD: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mother and Grandmother we could ask for from Helena and Mia x

JEANETTE BURROWS.. Happy Mother’s Day Mum, have a great day, see you very soon. Love Phillippa xx

TERESA CAMPBELL: Happy Mother’s Day thanks for all your help over the year have wonderful day love Jeanette & Lorraine

RITA CATERER: Thank you for being the best Mum and Nanny to me and Grace. Love you loads xx

AUDREY ELLIS: Thank you so much for being you! Couldn’t wish for a better mum. Lots of love

KAREN BETTY: Happy Mother’s Day Mama B! How lucky we are to have you as our mum. Thank you for putting up with us! Loads of love, the kids and Bertie xxxx

SHEILA NICHOLSON: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being the happiest, nuttiest nan, always with a cup of tea at hand! Lots of love, the grandkids (including Cheeko and Bertie!) xxxx

MICHELLE HOPKINS, Happy Mother’s Day love from Ollie, Alfie and Ivy

MARYANN ROBINSON: Happy Mother’s Day Mum. Love from all of us in Cornwall xxxx

PAT DEARN: Happy Mother’s Day. You mean the world to me - love Angie xxxxx

LOUISE KELLY: My beautiful mum. Inside and out. Happy Mother’s Day Love Always X Maria X

LYNNE PROCTOR: Thank you for being the BEST mum in the world. Love you lots and lots

Claire, Lucy and Toby xxx

JENTINA CHAMBERS: Happy Mother’s Day an inspiration to myself and your grandkids. We love you xx

TERESA WOODGER: Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day miss you millions lots of love Kelly Ferris Sarah Hill xx

ALECHIA SHORTHOUSE: Beautiful Mum & Nanny, We Love You Millions, Collette, Ellen-Paige, Frankie & Aoife xx

DONNA OBRIEN, If anyone deserves a Happy Mother’s Day it’s you, Not only an amazing mum to Jemma and shay but an outstanding foster carer to charnell, Kyla, Adam and rose, and not forgetting super nan to Ethan, ki, Courtney, Lewis and mason, we all love and appreciate you more than we show hope your day is as amazing as you are xxx

DONNA LEONE: We love you mummy you are amazing !! Lots of love your not so terrible two Bella-Rae and Leo xxx

TERESA OLIVER: Thanks for being the best mum ever Love Caitlin Rhian and Lewis xxx

MARGARET WILSON: Happy Mother’s Day thankyou for being you love always Amanda mark Tim zoe and familys

ERIKA COCKERILL: Happy Mother’s Day enjoy your day lots of love Anne and Ian xx

Happy Mother’s Day. Lots of love from Aiden and Kian xx

SARE USH. You are the best doggy Mummy in the world. Thank you for saving me. I love you so much. Moxxi Xx

WENDY BUFFONG: I cannot find the words to say how truly lucky we are to have you. What an awesome Mumsie you are. Love from Lauren, Andrew and kids Xxxx

MARY MITCHELL: To the only mother I have ever known love Adele and family xx

ALISON ADAMS: Thank you for everything you do for us! Happy Mother’s Day! Lots of love from Jessica and Claire xxxx

LIZ COLEMAN: Thank you for becoming my adopted mum and nanny to my children. You have been there for us since my husband died when you didn’t have to be. The love and support you give us is overwhelming. Love you lots, from Lucy, Henry & Grace x

CHRISTINE MELAY: Thank you for being the most amazing mum and Nanny to us all! We love you so much. From Tina, Scott, Lilly and Sophie xx

JEN BURNHAM. For all the years of mothering and the pain we’ve given you. We love you.

A,M,L,C,N

ANGIE SMALLBONE: Thankyou for being an amazing mum and also for being amazing Nanny to Logan. You’re one of a kind. Lots of love xarah-Jayne xxx

LINDSEY HODGETTS: You’re the bestest Mom and Nanna, love you always and forever from Emily, Tya, Josh, Jade and Jasmine xxx

MARY DUNLEAVY: U r made of steel & u r everyone’s rock. We love you, Charlotte & Chris

JANIS BULL: Thankyou for everything you do to help me with my illness xxx

DAPHNE HIGHAM: To the greatest mother, nana, great nana anyone could wish for. Words cannot describe the love Finlay bear and I have for you. You mean everything to us and thank u for everything. Love u and miss u dearly. Emma and Finlay xxxx

JEAN BOYER : Have a great day Nanny lots of love and kisses Ellis xxx

WENDY WOO: Have a fantastic day, love Craig

DIANE STARR: Thanks for being a truly amazing mum and Nanny. We all love you so much. Alana, James, Tyler, Sofia and Alfie xxx

KATIE STAFFORD: You’re the bestest mummy ever lots of love lacey x x x x x

SALLY WHITE - Thank you for everything you do! Even being hundreds of miles away you still do all you can for us. We will never forget it love Vic and Phill xxx

MICHELLE HALLIDAY : Love you to the moon and back always and forever Harvey and Hayden.

ANGIE HARPER: Remember when I drew a picture of you that was in the paper haha!

ANITA TWEED: Happy Mother’s Day, bestest mumzy ever, thank you for everything lots of love Siobhan, Robert, Holly and Kayleigh xxxx

XARAH-JAYNE SMALBONE: Happy Mother’s Day! You’re a brilliant mummy, and I hope you have a wonderful first Mother’s Day. Love your boy Logan.

WENDY BUFFONG: Thanks for being AWESOME

IRENE ECKHARDT: Thank u for all u do for me and Aarron love u xxxxxx

GISELA BELL, Happy Mother’s Day Mum. Have a lovely day. Lots of Love Anna, Spencer Harvey & Angel Megan xxxx

SARAH THOMPSON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother and gran me and kai could ask for, we love you millions, love sinead and kai xxxx

MANDY JACKSON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum, thank you for everything you do for us love you to the moon and back from Amy and Jodie and your two beautiful grandchildren xx

MARIE COLES: Happy Mother’s Day love from Paula xx

SARAH JAYNE DRAPER: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum and Grandma I could ever ask for, you are my rock, thankyou for all your help over the years and for putting up with every hard situation I’ve been in! Love you to the moon and back always from Katie and Macey xxxx

LISA WARD: Happy Mother’s Day Mum, you’re the best at what you do! Love from Laura, Amy and Liam xxxx

ZANDRA BENNETT: Happy Mother’s Day, you are amazing at what you do! Love from Daniel & Amy xxxx

JENNY BOXALL : The most unselfish, kind hearted mother I have ever met! If I turn out to be half the mum you are I would be proud! Happy Mother’s Day beautiful lady, love remi xxxxxx

LIZZIE MILLS: Happy Mother’s Day, hope you have a great day, lots of love Millie xx

DIANE ELLINGHAM: Happy Mother’s Day i love you with all my heart I hope you have a lovely day xxxx

MICHELLE HOPKINS: Happy Mother’s Day love you always love from Oliver, Alfie and Ivy xxx

DONNA BOWERS: Happy Mother’s Day from Jordon,Chelsea and Reece! Love you lots

ELAINE SMITH Thank you for all you do for us. Happy Mother’s Day love Jodie, Ian, George, Toby and Olivia xxx

DONNA LEONE: We love you mummy you are amazing !! Lots of love your not so terrible two Bella-Rae and Leo xxx

DEBBIE BEDFORD: What a wonderful mother and grandmother you are! You are always welcoming new mothers into the world as your job, but don’t always get to hear what a fab mum you are! So Happy Mother’s day to you, you are fabulous! Love you xx

MARGARET CANHAM: Mum you are our world love Jacki Daren, Nicola , Dave and baby jay xxxxx

GILLIAN CRANE: Happy Mother’s Day. Your amazing lady and I’m proud to say your our mum. love marie and Margaret

MARY BROUX: thanks for all you do for me & the children. Without you we’d be lost. Thank you for always having our back we love you. Mummy/nanny

TINA KENNEDY: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being not only an amazing mother but an amazing nanny too. Love Gail xxx

COURTNEY NORTH: Happy first Mother’s Day mummy love you so much love Elijah

LYNN ARCHER: Happy Mother’s Day love from jo,rach and the boys

BOBBIE DIGGIN: We love you and are so proud of you for coping so brilliantly since Dad died. You are so wonderful & kind. Thank you for everything you do for all of us xx

KAREN MACDONALD: Happy Mother’s Day you are the best mum and nanny ever!!!

We love u loads from Nic Kiera Chelsea and baby Kaycee xxxxxxx

MARGARET FLAVELL: You’re simply the best. You go above & beyond the role of mum & nan especially with wot a yr I’ve had xxxx

NICOLA MAYLE: Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for being the best mum ever and always making sure everyone else is ok. We love you loads from jodie and Jordan and your grandchildren Devontay Destiny and Dion xxxx