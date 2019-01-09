More than 20 traders will take part in Northampton's 'Veganuary' Food Fair

Abington Park Museum is set to host its first ever vegan food fair at the end of this month.

The event, which has been organised to mark the national Veganuary movement to inspire people to try veganism during January, will feature more than 25 food and drink producers from across the region.



The Veganuary Food Fair takes place from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, January 26 and will include stalls offering a wide range of vegan produce, from jams and chutneys to pies, pastries, burgers, curries and sweets, including vegan marshmallows, chocolates and truffles.



Hot vegan food and drink, with additional free from options, will also be served in the courtyard.



Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Veganism is very much on the rise and we are delighted to open the doors to Abington Park Museum to celebrate vegan food and drink.

"As many people are looking to start a healthier eating regime after the excesses of the festive season, we hope to welcome lots of people through the doors to explore the exciting range of vegan products on offer.”

Admission is free.