More than 20 Northampton group members get tattoo for World Down Syndrome Day

A large group of friends from a Northampton support group have been tattooed with 'The Lucky Few' design to raise awareness of World Down Syndrome Day today (Wednesday 21).

More than 20 members of Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire were inked with three arrows on Saturday to symbolise children born with three copies of the 21st chromosome for World Down Syndrome Day.

Uncles, aunties, mums, dads and grandparents were inked with different variations of the tattoo over the weekend.

Kirsty Curtis secretary for Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire got a tattoo for her 11-year-old daughter, Sophie who was diagnosed at birth.

"The whole idea is that people ask you what the tattoo means," she said. "The arrows stand for moving forward with your family."

During the group booking - at Phil’s Tattoos in Bridge Street - members of the group got different variations of 'The Lucky Few' tattoo on different parts of their body - including wrists, faces and necks - and were inked after the designs were individually drawn up by artists that day.

As well as Kirsty getting a tattoo for her daughter, Sophie's step dad, big sister, cousin and auntie also got a tattoo for her.

Kirsty pictured with daughter Sophie and family on their family holiday La Palma two years ago.

The charity, which is overseen by people with direct experience of Down Syndrome, is to offer advice to new families who have just had a diagnosis and help families share their experiences and learn from each other.

The group hosts Summer BBQ's every year as well as annual trips to watch a pantomime.