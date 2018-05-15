More than 2,000 adults in Northamptonshire hospitalised after self-harming, report highlights

More adults are hospitalised in Northamptonshire with self-harm injuries than the national average, a new report has revealed.

Figures released by Northamptonshire Community Foundation as part of its Hidden Needs campaign show that more than 2,000 adults were treated last year.

The report, compiled by the University of Northampton, comes during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Rachel McGrath, grants director and deputy CEO, said: "People who have a history of self-harm are more likely to be at risk of committing suicide and it is often linked to anxiety and depression.

"Northamptonshire Community Foundation funds a range of community groups and charities working with people who may be at increased risk of self-harming and we welcome funding future projects that help support people’s mental health and wellbeing.’

Although Northamptonshire is often viewed as an affluent county the report also reveals that Northamptonshire has areas in the top one per cent most deprived nationally for education and skills, income and employment, health, crime and housing.

The Northamptonshire Hidden Needs report challenges assumptions of Northamptonshire as an attractive rural county with few social problems. By assessing the county’s hidden needs, the foundation aims to work with donors to encourage pooling of resources towards the social problems in the county that need the most urgent attention.

The academic research was conducted by Professor Richard Hazenberg and PhD Researcher, Claire Paterson-Young at the University of Northampton, Institute for Social Innovation and Impact.

Claire Paterson-Young, the lead researcher on Northamptonshire Hidden Needs said: “The Hidden Needs report, which aimed to provide insight into the needs of Northamptonshire’s inhabitants, analysed information from a wide range of sources. It found that compared with the national average, Northamptonshire had higher rates of self-harm related hospital admissions for adults in six districts.

"Findings from this report clearly show that increasing mental health provision and reducing barriers to services must be a top priority for the county, especially now as it grows and becomes more diverse.”